The day we've been waiting for has finally arrived. Kylie Jenner is officially the mother to a baby girl. To make up for the past nine months of complete darkness, here are photos of Kylie Jenner pregnant just so we can all bask in our "we told you so" glory.

For months fans have been speculating about Jenner's possible pregnancy, despite her radio silence surrounding the subject. Finally, Jenner took us out of our misery and on Feb. 4 announced via Instagram that she had given birth to a baby girl on Feb. 1.

She wrote,

I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness. Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.

In addition to the announcement, Jenner uploaded a an eleven minute video on Youtube taking us on a journey of the past nine months through her eyes.

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

