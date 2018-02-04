The day we've been waiting for has finally arrived. Kylie Jenner is officially the mother to a baby girl. To make up for the past nine months of complete darkness, here are photos of Kylie Jenner pregnant just so we can all bask in our "we told you so" glory.
For months fans have been speculating about Jenner's possible pregnancy, despite her radio silence surrounding the subject. Finally, Jenner took us out of our misery and on Feb. 4 announced via Instagram that she had given birth to a baby girl on Feb. 1.
She wrote,
In addition to the announcement, Jenner uploaded a an eleven minute video on Youtube taking us on a journey of the past nine months through her eyes.