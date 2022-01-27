Lip kit lovers, rejoice because Kylie Jenner finally announced her Valentine’s Day collection on Instagram. The namesake brand is wrapping everyone up in love for Feb. 14 with its coming heart-shaped line, although you won’t have to wait for the holiday to get your hands on it. Kylie Cosmetics is dropping the limited-edition Valentine’s Day line on Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. PST, and it’s packaged just like a box of chocolates.

Jenner decided to share the reveal about her upcoming launch with an incredibly decadent Instagram post and reveal in her Stories. The socialite wore a pink, bodycon dress with a heart cut-out while laying across a bed covered in silk sheets. She even had on matching opera-length gloves to complete the look. Beauty fans, however, were most likely distracted by her soft, yet graphic look.

For her Valentine’s Day makeup, Jenner’s eyelids were done up with a soft pink shade and a dark liner following just above her eye crease. Her blush left a light flush on her cheeks, and her lips were lined to perfection. The best part is, you can recreate this makeup to the T with the new collection.

With love in mind, the collection includes 16 new formulas and shades, themed perfectly to the holiday, and it wouldn’t be a Kylie Cosmetics’ drop without two matte lip kits. You can also snag a set of three lip balms and a gloss set for whatever kind of lips you like to rock.

To get Jenner’s flushed cheeks, the collection includes three blush sticks that are buildable and easy to use.

Kylie Cosmetics also created a 12-pan palette with heart-shaped eyeshadows. There are fun, shimmer shades, neutrals, and even some sherbet tones to play with. Once you get this palette, there’s no doubt you’ll immediately spend hours trying out different looks. And as soon as you settle on your favorite, you can finish it off with Jenner’s new brow-reaching lashes and golden highlighter.

Although the pricing hasn’t been released yet on the brand’s first drop of 2022, this is bound to be your most glamorous Valentine’s Day yet.