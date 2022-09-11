A Fourth High School Musical Movie Is Finally Being Made As Part Of HSMTMTS

Wildcats, this is not a drill, we are getting the fourth High School Musical movie we all deserve — kind of. The Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will not only kick off its fourth season with a production of the final movie in the High School Musical trilogy, but it will also add a long-awaited reunion movie to the saga. Yep, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 is going to include High School Musical 4, suggesting that a ton of the original movies’ stars will be returning for an epic reunion.

The Disney+ spinoff series announced the exciting Season 4 twist during the D23 Expo on Sept. 10. The fourth season won’t just center on the East High students putting on a production of 2008’s High School Musical 3: Senior Year, it will also revolve around the making of High School Musical 4: The Reunion. Ricky, Gina, E.J., Kourtney, and the rest of the East High drama club will learn that the OG High School Musical cast is reuniting at East High to film their long-awaited fourth movie... and they’ll be on hand to play extras! There’s been gossip about a potential High School Musical 4 for years, and while this may not exactly be the way fans thought it would happen, it looks like Season 4 of HSMTMTS is opening the door for a big reunion.

The details about the reunion are still kept tightly under wraps, but there’s enough to piece together what we can expect.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 Cast

The cast set to return for HSMTMTS’ fourth season will likely include many familiar faces, like Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, and Frankie Rodriguez. Everyone’s favorite heartthrob Joshua Bassett is set to reprise his role of Ricky as the group enters their final year at East High. In July 2022, it was confirmed that Olivia Rodrigo will not be returning as Nini for the show’s fourth season, following her diminished role in Season 3.

Disney+

While the returning stars seem clear, the more exciting prospects are which HSM alums will be returning to East High for the season’s reunion movie.

High School Musical Alumni In Season 4

HSMTMTS has welcomed HSM alums Corbin Bleu, KayCee Stroh, and Lucas Grabeel in its first three seasons, with each star playing a fictionalized version of themselves. But Season 4’s premise seems to tease that even more original HSM stars will be involved.

Disney+

The fourth season of HSMTMTS will be home to the long-awaited High School Musical 4, but none of the original cast members have announced their return to East High just yet. However, fans are super hopeful that the movies’ two leads, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, will finally return to East High in the new season, especially after both actors posted photos at their fictional alma mater over the summer.

Disney

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 Release Date

The show’s third season hit Disney+ in July 2022, so we likely won’t get a release date on the fourth season for a while. Given its past release schedule, it looks like Season 4 may land on Disney+ sometime in the summer of 2023.