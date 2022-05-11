Zac Efron Said He's Down To Make A High School Musical Reboot

You know the saying: Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat. And Zac Efron is still bursting with East High pride all these years later — so much so that he’s ready to dust off that red basketball uniform and play Troy Bolton once again. In a recent interview, Zac Efron confirmed he’d be game for a High School Musical reboot, so hope is alive, HSM stans!

Efron shared his hopes for a High School Musical reboot in a May 10 interview with E!. When asked if he’d be interested in an HSM reboot, Efron was quick to say yes. “Of course, of course,” he said. “Having the opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing. My heart’s still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens.”

Although he worked as a child actor for years before High School Musical’s release in 2006, Disney Channel’s hit made-for-TV musical movie was Efron’s big break. He starred in the movie and its two sequels as the basketball star with a passion for singing Troy Bolton.

Disney

A fourth High School Musical movie is something that has been heavily rumored for years. A couple years after the third movie hit theaters, there were reports that a fourth film was in the works. Allegedly titled High School Musical: East Meets West, the new movie was said to center on a new crop of East High students with the original cast returning as adults. The movie never wound up coming together, although it has continued to inspire HSM fans to create their own trailers for what could have been.

Despite the failed fourth movie, there’s still hope for the Wildcats to get together once again. Interest in the franchise has resurged thanks to the success of its Disney+ sequel series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and the cast is still close and loves to look back on their East High days with reunions.

Here’s hoping Efron’s hopes are fulfilled and lead to a start of something new for HSM fans.