Here we go again... again. The first Mamma Mia! movie in 2008 brought ABBA's songs to life with a mysterious story about three potential fathers, and in 2018, the team did it again with even more singing and dancing with the time-jumping Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Now, it sounds like the story will continue, because a Mamma Mia 3 movie will likely happen, according to a recent interview with the film series' producer.

Judy Craymer, who produced both Mamma Mia! movies, revealed the series is supposed to be a trilogy, and that she's been spitballing ideas for a third movie during coronavirus lockdown, in an interview with The Daily Mail. Unfortunately, Craymer admitted she's been having trouble coming up with an idea for a third movie, but she did hint it would likely be made eventually. "I was meant to have been getting on with that, in my head, during these months. But then I got hit with COVID fog," Craymer said. "I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it."

TBH, coming up with an idea for a third movie does seem like it would be particularly challenging. The first film, based on the 1999 jukebox musical of the same name, had a pretty definitive ending, and the sequel made the bold move in killing off the central character of Donna (Meryl Streep) and flashing back to her origin story, casting Lily James to play the younger version of Streep's character in order to tell a new story.

Universal

Although it may be challenging to find the right idea for a third installment, Craymer isn't alone in wanting to complete the trilogy. Amanda Seyfried, who plays Sophie in the movies, told Collider shortly after Craymer's interview that the whole cast is ready to make another movie together:

Listen, every single person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeat because we want to hang out with each other. That’s what we talked about last time, like, 'Did we ever think that we’d end up here again on an Island in Croatia?' So yeah, I wish there was a Mamma Mia 3.

Seyfried did bring up another potential issue, though: Are there enough recognizable ABBA songs to make another movie? Seyfried guessed they may have to repeat some hits from the previous films, but Craymer has her own creative solution. The producer pointed out ABBA is going on a virtual tour soon, where they will debut new numbers, and she hopes to use four of these new songs in a third Mamma Mia movie.

So, it sounds like all the stars are aligning for another Mamma Mia film. Now, all fans have to do is wait for the official announcement to happen, and of course, keep blasting ABBA's music in the meantime.