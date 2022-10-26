A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Oct. 25, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Wait, Kim And Pete Might Be Back Together?!?

OK, I am officially on high alert because it looks like Kete is up to some shenanigans. There have been rumors that Kim visited Pete in New York (while wearing a disguise, because she’s iconic), and now we have even more reason to suspect that they have rekindled things. I mean, they already have the perfect Halloween couples costume idea, so why not give it a go? READ MORE

The Best Advice For Couples In An Age Gap Relationship

Considering that Billie Eilish just started dating someone 11 years older than her, everyone is talking about age gap relationships again: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Jay-Z and Beyoncé. George and Amal Clooney. We spoke to experts about how to navigate the stigma of dating someone significantly older or younger than you, and why the key to success in these relationships is actually pretty simple. READ MORE

Sofia Wylie Doesn’t Believe You Grow Out Of Being A Disney Star

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor is at a pretty exciting place in her life right now as she gears up to star in Netflix’s adaptation of The School for Good and Evil alongside Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, and Michelle Yeoh (talk about intimidating!). She spoke to Elite Daily about how she feels about this new chapter: “I do think it's interesting when people say you grew out of Disney when, really, you’re just growing. But there’s no ‘out’ of anything.” READ MORE

Grey Poupon Made A Don’t Worry, Darling Mustard

If you feel like your brain explodes a little every time you read something new about Don’t Worry, Darling, well, then, prepare for impact! You have to admire the speed at which the hallowed mustard company decided to get in on the ongoing Wilde-Sudeikis-Styles drama, because you can now purchase its special edition mustard to make your own salad dressing. READ MORE

