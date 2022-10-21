It’s been said before, but I’ll say it again: I am worrying, darling. We’re well past spit-gate, but the latest Olivia Wilde drama surrounds some salad dressing. It’s not just any dressing though, it’s “special dressing,” according to Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ former nanny — a salad dressing that reportedly is “lay in front of a car to stop it from leaving” good. OK, Wilde and Sudeikis jointly denied the rumors, but the buzz around the dressing remains. It calls, in part, for Grey Poupon mustard, and the Dijon mustard brand has released its own limited-edition “Don’t Worry Dijon'' jars, unofficially inspired by Wilde’s salad dressing. Here’s how to get your hands on a special jar to get in on the joke.

Wilde and Sudeikis called the rumors of the salad drama — ya know, that Wilde reportedly took this super special dressing away from Sudeikis in favor of giving it to Harry Styles — “false and scurrilous,” denying the quarrel over salad. But given how the internet works and that Wilde recently put out a movie she directed called Don’t Worry Darling, starring none other than Styles, there’s no way this salad dressing story was going to fly under the radar.

Again, Wilde and Sudeikis said it’s not based in reality — but Wilde did somewhat address the dressing itself. On Oct. 18, a day after the drama started, she shared a passage on her Instagram Story from Nora Ephron’s 1983 novel Heartburn. Oh, and it just happened to be a passage that contained a salad dressing recipe and the novel is about Ephron’s own divorce from her second husband. Gotta love the layers.

If you’re curious, Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing calls for 2 tablespoons of Grey Poupon mustard, 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar, and 6 tablespoons of olive oil. After the IG, that seems to be when Grey Poupon entered the chat. On Oct. 20, the Grey Poupon marketing team proved that the devil works hard, but they might just be working harder. The brand’s Instagram account shared an image of a Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard jar with the words “Don’t Worry Dijon.”

The mustard maker fed off the internet buzz surrounding the dressing and not-so-subtly hinted at Styles’ involvement with a hot red feather boa draped around the mustard jar. Not the mustard stealing Styles’ look! As it turns out, the jar isn’t a joke — you can actually get one for yourself. It also has the full dressing recipe on the back aptly called “Don’t Worry Dressing.”

Want to “savor [it] with style,” as the brand suggests (I see what they did there), here’s how to get a jar of “Don’t Worry Dijon” for your recipe. What you’ll need to do for sure is follow the Grey Poupon Instagram account, because the brand hasn’t dropped the full details about when the actual “Don’t Worry Dijon” jars will release. But, there will only be 100 jars of the limited-edition mustard, so you’ll want to keep an eye on the Instagram account. On Oct. 20, the caption promised more info to come: “Stay tuned for how you can get your hands on one 😉.”

As for whether the actual product comes with a mini feather boa, Grey Poupon told Elite Daily in an email, “Never say never!” Fingers crossed.