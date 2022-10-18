I can’t stop worrying, darling. Every few weeks, the internet turns its attention to newly surfaced details in the Olivia Wilde/Harry Styles/Jason Sudeikis love triangle, and the latest drama revolves around some salad dressing. According to the couple’s former nanny, Wilde reportedly packed Styles a salad tossed in her “special dressing” back in 2020 — which was reportedly upsetting enough for Sudeikis to stop her from delivering it by laying in front of her car. If you’re also wondering what’s in Olivia Wilde’s special salad dressing recipe, this theory gives a potential glimpse into the viral formula.

In a new interview with the Daily Mail, Sudeikis and Wilde’s former nanny recounted a time where the very teary Ted Lasso actor reportedly laid down in the driveway to prevent Wilde from leaving with the salad dressing. According to the nanny, he reportedly told her, “She has a special salad dressing she makes for us and she's taken it to have it with him now.”

While the former spouses have both vehemently denied the drama in a joint statement, it still seems oddly specific, and it makes you wonder just how good a salad dressing recipe could be. Although the Don’t Worry, Darling director has stayed mum about a potential recipe, the internet did some sleuthing, and there’s one prevailing theory about what’s in Wilde’s “special” salad dressing.

In 2020, the same year of her split with Sudeikis and her new romance with Styles, Wilde shared a vinaigrette recipe that could possible be delicious enough to lay in a driveway for. Deuxmoi speculated about the recipe and posted the ingredients in an Instagram Story, and it’s actually pretty simple.

The salad dressing recipe comes from Wilde’s appearance on Food Network’s Questlove’s Potluck show when she cooked “Roasted Salmon Salad with Zucchini and Potatoes.” If you want to try a dinner Wilde possible whips up for Styles, you can view the online recipe here. The dressing she uses for the side salad could be her go-to, and it’s the only known mention of dressing linked to that period of time. According to the prevailing theory, here’s what could be in Olivia Wilde’s “special” salad dressing.

The recipe she made on the Food Network is similar to a traditional French vinaigrette, which calls for three parts oil to one part vinegar, blended and lightly seasoned, with an occasional addition of Dijon mustard for creamy texture and rich flavor. Wilde’s take incorporates additional flavors like honey and garlic, tossed over greens with toppings of olives and feta. Sound like something Harry would like? Scroll down to see how Olivia Wilde made her salad dressing in 2020.

What’s In Olivia Wilde’s “Special” Salad Dressing Recipe?”

For the dressing:

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon honey

A pinch of kosher salt

1 garlic clove, chopped fine

2-4 tablespoons olive oil

For the salad:

A few handfuls of mixed greens such as arugula or lettuce

2 tablespoons pitted kalamata olives

2 tablespoons crumbled feta

1/4 cup sliced cucumber