To understand the latest bout of drama surrounding Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, and Harry Styles, the first thing you need to know is that Wilde is apparently a gifted salad dressing maker — like, chef-level gifted. (Evidently, her bringing that “special dressing” to Styles was the ultimate act of betrayal.) And that’s only the beginning of a very tear-filled story. In a telling interview with the Daily Mail, Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny weighed in about her relationship with Styles — and darling, these details are mess-y.

According to the nanny, Sudeikis and Wilde officially split in November 2020. “On the Monday morning [of] November 9, when I came back from a weekend off, he was crying a lot, crying and crying. I didn't know what had happened at all,” she told the outlet on Oct. 17. “After I'd got the kids ready, Jason came upstairs and was having some coffee. He was crying and a mess, saying, ‘She left us. She left us!’” Apparently, the Ted Lasso star thought they were taking a “temporary break for COVID” due to an outbreak on the Don’t Worry Darling set, but it turned out to be a full-on breakup.

This doesn’t exactly match the timeline Wilde gave reporters. In a September interview with Vanity Fair, Wilde said that she and Sudeikis split “towards the beginning” of lockdown, but were still cohabitating for their children. Wilde also called rumors that she left Sudeikis for Styles “complete horsesh*t” — but the nanny begged to differ.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She told the Daily Mail, “[Sudeikis] started telling me details [of her relationship with Styles], and he said, ‘She put the move on him. She put the first move on him. She kissed him at one of the dinners they had for the cast in Palm Springs. She did that.’” Oof. And that’s not even the worst of it.

According to the nanny, Sudeikis laid down under Wilde’s car so she couldn’t leave the house to see Styles. “Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn't leave... She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry,” she claimed.

And finally, the salad dressing. The nanny explained, “Jason told me, 'She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she's leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry]. She has a special salad dressing she makes for us and she's taken it to have it with him now.’”

Who knew dressing could mean so much? Personally, I’m holding out on any judgment until Wilde drops the recipe — maybe it really is delicious enough to lay down on a driveway for.