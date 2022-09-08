Olivia Slammed Those Rumors That She Left Jason For Harry

This saga just keeps getting more and more Wilde. Ever since Wilde and Styles first started ~holding hands~ back in Jan. 2021, there has been a lot of speculation about the timing of their relationship. Just two months before they reportedly started dating, Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split after seven years (and two kids) together. Cue plenty of people wondering if Styles played a role in their split. So, um, what is the truth? In a Vanity Fair interview published on Sept. 8, Wilde addressed the rumors that she left Sudeikis for Styles — and according to her, the speculation is “horsesh*t.”

“The complete horsesh*t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” Wilde said during the interview. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight.”

According to her, they broke up “towards the beginning” of lockdown, but continued to live together. “We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time,” the Don’t Worry Darling director added. “Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses.”

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Well, that certainly cleared things up. Not to mention, Wilde’s version of events sounds pretty similar to one source’s account. In Jan. 2021, an insider told Us Weekly, “[Wilde and Sudeikis’] engagement was called off [in early 2020], as was previously reported. Harry was in no way the reason for their split.”

Of course, that’s not the only story going around. At the time, another source told Us, “Olivia called off the engagement in early November, but only after she had already gotten close to Harry. Whether Harry knows it or not, he was a reason for the split and it blindsided Jason — he totally adores Olivia and is devastated.” the insider claimed. (Well, I guess this is the “horsesh*t” that Olivia was referring to.)

Fortunately, it sounds like Wilde knows exactly how to handle all of the gossip surrounding her personal life. “I just remember that nobody knows my private life except my very small, trusted circle,” she told Vanity Fair. “And my self-worth can in no way be connected to perception, because that’s just a losing battle.” 👏👏

Wishing Styles, Wilde, and Sudeikis all the best as they navigate this tricky situation.