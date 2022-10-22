I smell the holiday season coming – just like festive scents of vanilla, pine, or peppermint poured into a pretty candle. Bath & Body Works’ holiday 2022 collection has something for everyone when it comes to setting the cozy vibe this winter, because delicious scents that bring you back to nostalgic winter memories are essential for filling the house with festive spirit. Ready or not, the holiday season is blowing in like a snow storm and officially kicking off at Bath and Body Works with the launch of the 2022 holiday collection on Sunday, Oct. 24.

The holiday season is all about living in that snow-globe-like bubble and cherishing the heartwarming spirit of the season as the year ends. Decorating the house and adding festive touches to your routine, like adding a candy cane in your morning coffee or driving along to a Christmas playlist, is so important for fully embracing the season, because we save these treats for the most wonderful time of the year. Scents are really powerful in affecting our moods and bringing up memories, and Bath and Body Works’ winter fragrances usually feel like a warm hug from an old friend. Whether you love the body mists, sparkling shower gels, aromatherapy lotions, or wall plug-ins, Bath and Body Works has you covered with a massive collection of all the essentials this winter.

When Is Bath & Body Work’s Holiday 2022 Collection Available?

Get out your holiday gift list, because these items are going on sale soon and are perfect for some early Santa shopping. This year, Bath & Body Works has you covered with over 400 limited-edition products to choose from across several classic and nostalgic scents. Anyone can appreciate a sweet smelling candle or body lotion, and the new 2022 packaging will definitely serve as decoration itself, whether you use a candle as a centerpiece or stock the hand soap in your bathroom.

The holiday season begins in-store on Monday, Oct. 24, but the online shop opens on Sunday, Oct. 24 for early access. Whether you’re hoping to quickly re-stock our annual favorites or looking forward to smelling the new scents in person to carefully match them to your gift list, this collection is going to feel like Christmas morning. You can also look forward to even more product drops throughout the season, if this array of holiday goodies wasn’t enough.

What’s In Bath & Body Works Holiday 2022 Collection?

Bath & Body Works’ holiday drop includes all of your winter go-to body products and home fragrances, including the company’s staple scents of Fresh Balsam, Winter, Vanilla Bean Noel, Twisted Peppermint, and Winter Candy Apple. There will also be 20 brand-new holiday season fragrances with festive names like ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, Merry Maple Bourbon, Snowy Coconut Frost, and Glistening Gumdrops. There’s a sophisticated new scent called After Dark that’s made for cuffing season, and the new Dream Bright products kind of look they belong in the Taylor Swift Midnights universe. Meanwhile, Fa La La Latte sounds like it’ll help on dark winter mornings when you don’t want to leave your bed.

You’ll have a choice between 75 different 3-wick candles, whether your winter scent style craves fresh pine, cranberry, or gingerbread. There’s also new decorative wall plug-ins for yummy room fragrances to last you through the season. If you’re not sure which scent or product to gift someone, you can always grab a mini gift set that offers options, and they’re so cute you don’t have to wrap them for stocking stuffers. There’s also self-care aromatherapy products for a spa night in, like new Breath Deep Eucalyptus Lavender and Joy Juniper Sage scents.

Prance, don’t walk, to the nearest Bath & Body Works store or web link starting Oct. 24 to grab your must-haves to get you through the holiday season and get ahead of your gifting so you don’t have to stress during the festivities.