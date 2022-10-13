Shopping
Shop Kris Jenner's Holiday Gift List For 2022 With Cute Decor

If it’s good enough for Kris, it’s good enough for me!

By Rachel Chapman
As the head of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris Jenner has plenty of gifts to buy when the holidays roll around — and she’s sharing a holiday gift list from Shutterfly that fans can shop. Shutterfly’s customized and personalized gifts made it a natural fit for Jenner, who says it’s important for her “to be able to have a way to easily capture, save, and share” her best family memories.

Jenner’s Insta-worthy home proves she has excellent taste, so shop Kris Jenner’s 2022 holiday gift list with Shutterfly if you’d like to shop for the same presents she’s planning on buying for her own loved ones this year.

