As the head of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris Jenner has plenty of gifts to buy when the holidays roll around — and she’s sharing a holiday gift list from Shutterfly that fans can shop. Shutterfly’s customized and personalized gifts made it a natural fit for Jenner, who says it’s important for her “to be able to have a way to easily capture, save, and share” her best family memories.