I know it’s only October, but it’s never too early to get hyped up for the holidays, right? But it’s not the most wonderful time of the year unless you have your seasonal sips to go with it. If you’re go-to coffee spot is the same as Ben Affleck’s, then you might be wondering when Dunkin’s holiday drinks will come back for 2022. You’ll be happy to know reports eye an early return. Get ready to curl up with a peppermint mocha while watching all the holiday movies, or swap out your morning cuppa for a new festive sip like the reported Cookie Butter Cold Brew. The holidays are coming soon, and Dunkin’ is ready to have you sipping like it.

Switching up your coffee routine for a holiday drink is one of the tastiest signs of the change of the seasons, and even though Dunkin’s holiday menu will be her way before Thanksgiving, you can ease yourself into the merry SZN with seasonal drinks. Dunkin’ has a penchant for early holiday menu releases, dropping the 2021 offerings on Nov. 3 and giving customers holiday cheer on Nov. 4 in 2020. The chain’s 2019 drop was a little later, on Nov. 6, but this year, you can likely expect an early return — like very beginning of November early. Here’s everything reports are saying about the seasonal menu at Dunks.

When Will Dunkin’s Holiday Drinks Come Back For 2022?

Mark your calendar for Nov. 2, because according to a leaked menu posted by @markie_devo on Instagram on Oct. 9, that’s when new and returning holiday drinks make their way back to Dunkin’. Elite Daily reached out to the New England-based coffee chain for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication. So, you’ll have to make do with this sneak preview for now, but check back for the official word.

New & Returning Dunkin' Holiday 2022 Drinks

Bringing on the chills, Dunkin’ is reportedly releasing a new Cookie Butter Cold Brew that’s made with Brown Sugar Cookie Syrup, Cookie Butter Cold Foam, and loaded with Cookie Butter Crumbles goodness.

Making a reappearance this season is the fan-favorite Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte with a heaping of whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and hot chocolate powder. Also on the comeback lineup is the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte that fans first sipped in 2021. The chocolatey drink is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

New & Return Dunkin' Holiday 2022 Food

Warm up with a returning Pancake Wake-Up Wrap, filled with cheese, egg, bacon, or sausage — all wrapped in a warm pancake. Also back on the menu is the Orange Cranberry Muffin, and there’s a new kid in town this season: the Cookie Butter Donut. The reported menu item will be filled with cookie butter buttercream and topped with maple-flavored icing and Speculoos cookie topping. TBH, they all sound good enough to pair with a seasonal drink.

New Dunkin' Holiday 2022 Cup Designs

Hats off to Dunkin’s graphic designers because this year’s cups are cute AF. Dunkin’ is focusing on holiday-inspired icons this year with a much smaller logo on the bottom of the cup. Three designs are in the spotlight — holly berries on a clear plastic cup, peppermint candy on a green paper cup, and a donut-shaped snowman with a green hat and scarf on a red paper cup. If the reports are accurate, the holiday menu also shows the snowman design, with red accessories instead of green, on a clear plastic cup.

Reports appear to show Dunkin’ is ready to bring the holiday spirit to your coffee run, so keep an eye out for official word from the coffee giant, and get ready to find out what a Cookie Butter Cold Brew actually tastes like.