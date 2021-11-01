Dunkin’ Has 2 New White Chocolate Holiday Drinks Joining The Peppermint Mocha

There’s no need to rely on the calendar to tell you when the holidays begin anymore, because Dunkin’s new holiday drinks for 2021 launch so soon, which means cozy season is finally here. Joining the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte upon its grand return on Nov. 3 are two new white chocolate offerings that will have you looking forward to your coffee runs all season long. Here’s everything you need to know about the new sips — and yes, this means you can finally play Mariah on repeat.

For those who can’t fully get into the season without celebrating with a solid holiday-themed drink, Dunkin’s got you covered. This year’s batch of holiday drinks, treats, and seasonal cups hit stores nationwide on Nov. 3. With a mix of returning favorites and brand new beverages, you’ve got more than enough time to try each flavor this holiday season. Make every day feel like a white (chocolate) Christmas with the new holiday drinks in this year’s lineup: the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte and the White Mocha Hot Chocolate.

The Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte (available hot or iced) is made with Dunkin’ espresso and steamed milk, a “creamy-rich white chocolate flavor,” and it’s topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and sweet cinnamon sugar. A small hot Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte costs $3.39, a medium is $3.79, and a large costs $4.19. T iced version is $3.89 (small), $4.29 (medium), and $4.69 (large).

For a sip that’s all about the cocoa, the White Mocha Hot Chocolate puts a new spin on an old classic with “notes of white chocolate.” The new sip costs $2.79 (small), $3.09 (medium), $3.39 (large), and $3.59 (extra large).

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Back by popular demand, the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte (available iced or hot) is just as pepperminty as you remember. As a refresher, it’s made with espresso, milk, peppermint mocha flavoring, and it’s festively topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and cocoa powder. It’s priced the same as the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

For a holiday sip without the whip, check out the latest addition to Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series: the Holiday Blend Coffee. With a combination of Colombian and Ethiopian coffees, it gets its seasonal flavor from sweet molasses and dried fruit. You can score a medium Holiday Blend for just $2 from Nov. 3 to Dec. 1. As for the rest of Dunkin’s holiday menu, get ready for on-the-go goodness with the all new Pancake Minis and Cranberry Orange Muffins.

From Nov. 3 to Nov. 30, Dunkin’ is also reminding customers the importance of giving back this holiday season, by inviting guests to donate $1 to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to benefit kids battling childhood hunger or illness.

Whenever the holiday season starts for you, remember to follow the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules as you make your coffee runs festive with Dunkin’.