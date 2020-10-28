The holidays are on the way, and Dunkin is bringing back its fan-favorite festive sips so early. Seriously, you can start celebrating ASAP, because Dunkin's holiday drinks were announced on Wednesday, Oct. 28, and they'll hit stores in just a week. Get ready to switch over to winter-ready sips with faves like the returning Gingerbread Latte.

The 2020 drop of Dunkin's holiday menu beats last year's Nov. 6 release by a couple days, with the holiday menu launching on Wednesday, Nov. 4 this year. With a brand new holiday offering — the Chai Oatmilk Latte — as well as returning fan-favorites in the Signature Peppermint Mocha Latte and the Signature Gingerbread Latte, you'll have plenty of reasons to grab a seasonal cuppa soon.

Returning for 2020 is Dunkin's Signature Peppermint Mocha, which features a rich chocolate and peppermint blend topped off with whipped cream, a mocha drizzle, and a dusting of hot chocolate powder. Also coming back to the menu after its 2019 debut is Dunkin’s Signature Gingerbread Latte, which is a traditional gingerbread flavor topped off with whipped cream, a dash of cinnamon sugar, a caramel drizzle. Both lattes will sell for $3.29 for a small hot latte, $3.79 for a medium, and $4.19 for a large. The iced lattes will sell for $3.79 for a small, $4.29 for a medium, and $4.69 for a large.

Finally, there's a brand new sip for the holidays, and it features Dunkin's newest plant-based milk. The Chai Oatmilk Latte blends together a sweetened chai tea blend with festive spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg, and creamy oat milk, which Dunkin' officially added to its menu nationwide in August. You can grab it for $3.79 to $4.69 for a hot cuppa or $4.29 to $5.19 for an iced latte. Dunkin' is also launching new holiday "Cheersin'" cups for the season, and they're perfectly pink in Dunkin's signature shade.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

If you're also looking for a bite while you're picking up a holiday latte, Dunkin' is selling a new Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich for $4.19. It features Cherrywood smoked bacon, two fried eggs, and aged Wisconsin white cheddar cheese sandwiched between sourdough toast.

DD Perks members will also score double points on the sandwich from Wednesday, Nov. 4 through Tuesday, Dec. 1. For an extra treat, Dunkin' is also offering 10-count boxes of Munchkins for $2 from Nov. 4 through Dec. 29 at participating locations nationwide.

