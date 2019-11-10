Does Dunkin’ Have A Gingerbread Latte? There’s Good News

With Christmas less than two months away, there are so many special holiday menu items to try out. Now's the time to indulge in all the flavors of the season, from peppermint to caramel. When you're out grabbing some extra-festive drinks this winter, you'll probably wonder: Does Dunkin' have a Gingerbread Latte? It's your lucky year, because the coffee chain just released a list of new drinks that'll satisfy your cravings.

In a Nov. 4 press release, Dunkin' shared details about their collection of Signature Lattes, which are a special collection of "next-level Dunkin' latte[s] featuring exciting flavors and toppings, handcrafted for an artful presentation and a smooth taste." The lineup includes the brand new Toasted Gingerbread Signature Latte, which you'll want to try out ASAP. The drink sounds like an absolute winter wonderland, and you'll taste the rich flavors of gingerbread, marshmallow, and chocolate all in one sip. Topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar, this beverage is packed with all the holiday flavors you could think of. I don't know about you, but I'm already picturing myself warming up to one of these drinks while decorating the Christmas tree this winter.

It's truly a Christmas miracle that Dunkin' is releasing a Gingerbread Signature Latte as part of their holiday lineup, since Starbucks recently announced that they won't be offering their Gingerbread Latte in U.S. stores this year. Instead, Starbucks' holiday drink lineup is made up of the Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Eggnog Latte. While those all sound great, many fans were understandably disappointed about the lack of the Ginerbread Latte, which Starbucks has offered in past years. If you were one of the fans counting on the comeback of Starbuck's seasonal favorite, I'd give Dunkin's gingerbread version a try instead.

Besides the Toasted Gingerbread Signature Latte, Dunkin' also has a few other new Signature Lattes you'll want to know about. There's the Holiday Eggnog Signature Latte, which sounds like an innovative twist on a holiday classic. The killer combo of eggnog and cinnamon, topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar is sure to be a hit at your holiday parties.

Then there's the Merry Mocha Mint Signature Latte, which has a distinct Peppermint Mocha taste you won't want to put down and a decadent topping of whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and hot chocolate powder. The Frosted White Chocolate Signature Latte is perfect for cocoa lovers, and the white chocolate pairs well with the whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar on top. There's definitely no shortage of new flavors this winter at Dunkin', but it's important to not overlook the return of the fan favorites, like the Caramel Craze Signature Latte and Cocoa Mocha Signature Latte.

If you're ready to get festive, head over to your local Dunkin' where you can already order from the holiday menu. And don't forget: Signature Lattes can be served either hot or iced. A winter wonderland is possible wherever you are with a warm brew in hand.