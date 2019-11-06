Is Starbucks' Gingerbread Latte Back For 2019? There's A Catch

Red cup season at Starbucks is finally here, and it's time to see which holiday drinks made the cut this year. While seasonal favorites like the Peppermint Mocha, the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and the Caramel Brulée Latte will be making their way to storefronts in the coming days, but when it comes to trying to order Starbucks' Gingerbread Latte on your next coffee run, there's a catch.

On Nov. 7, the coffee giant is officially turning to holiday mode with the return of its fan-loved seasonal beverages, including the popular Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Eggnog Latte. What will be missing from U.S. Starbucks menus is the seasonal Gingerbread Latte, which combines the sweet and spicy notes of gingerbread with steamed milk and espresso before being topped with whipped cream and ground nutmeg.

According to Starbucks, the Gingerbread Latte will not be coming back stateside for 2019, meaning that you'll have to choose one of the other five holiday options on your next Starbucks run if you live in the United States. However, the brand says participating locations in Canada will be bringing back the beverage, so I'd make sure to grab one (or five) if you'll be traveling up north before the end of the year.

The lack of Gingerbread Lattes aside, Starbucks will be livening up your holiday sips with four new limited-edition cups: a red-and-green polka dots design, a "merry dance" design, a vintage wrapping paper-inspired "merry stripes," and candy cane stripes. Returning this year, there will also be the option for customers at participating locations in the United States and Canada to score a free limited-edition reusable red cup "while supplies last" on Nov. 7.

Courtesy of Starbucks

If you're one of the lucky customers who score a reusable red cup before they run out, you can visit any participating Starbucks locations in the United States or Canada after 2 p.m. any day between Nov. 7 and Jan. 7 to score 50 cents off your choice of a grande holiday beverage.

Whichever holiday offering you choose, here's to bidding adieu to PSL season and counting down to 2020 with one of these merry-making sips in hand.