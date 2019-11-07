Starbucks announced the return of its holiday drinks on Nov. 6, but fans were pretty bummed when they did not find the Gingerbread Latte on the list. Other faves made the cut, but there seems to be a gingerbread-sized hole in Starbucks-lovers' hearts. If you're already missing the seasonal drink, here's how to order a Gingerbread Latte at Starbucks, even though it isn't ~exactly~ on the menu.

According to Starbucks, stores in Canada are serving the Gingerbread Latte at participating locations throughout the 2019 holiday season, but U.S. customers have to be satisfied with other holiday options, like the Peppermint Mocha, the Egg Nog Latte, the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, the Caramel Brulée Latte, and the Chestnut Praline Latte. There is a gingerbread loaf available in U.S. stores, but if you want a sip that tastes like a holiday cookie, you'll have to get creative.

Thanks to some suggestions from users on the Reddit Starbucks Baristas thread, there are a few ways you may accomplish a similar taste. While I haven't tasted these creations myself, it seems like there are plenty of options to replicate that spicy gingerbread flavor.

1. Pump up your White Mocha.

Reddit user retrolesbogamer offers a pretty straightforward solution:

Order a grande latte. Ask for two pumps of White Mocha syrup. Ask for two pumps of Cinnamon Dolce syrup. Ask for a few shakes of nutmeg mixed in.

This drink is suggested as a hot latte, but you can also do the same thing for a frappuccino or iced coffee.

2. Change up your Chai Latte.

Anther Reddit user, caffeinated_enigma, suggests a very simple fix.

Order a Chai Latte. Add one pump of Cinnamon Dolce syrup.

You can probably do this hot or iced, depending on what you're feeling. There's no size suggestion here, but ordering a grande should be a safe bet.

3. Make your Chai Latte soy good.

Reddit user bbyshrew has another suggestion to make your Chai Latte seasonal AF.

Order a Iced Soy Chai Latte. Add one and a half pumps of Chestnut Praline syrup.

Again, this suggestion doesn't specify the size, so I'd stick with a grande.

Fans are definitely not here for the absence of the Gingerbread Latte (as seen from many of them voicing concern on Twitter), so these hacks could save a lot of frustration.

These Gingerbread Latte hacks shouldn't be too complicated for a barista to handle, but as always, it's nice to recognize that they went to extra effort. Also, keep in mind that these drink combinations are not on the official Starbucks menu and add-ons may make your drink cost more than usual. Other than that, get ready to enter a world of gingerbread bliss.