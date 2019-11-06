Red cup season at Starbucks is finally here, and it's time to see which holiday drinks made the cut. Seasonal favorites like the Peppermint Mocha, the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, and the Caramel Brulee Latte will be making their way to storefronts. But if you're wondering if Starbucks' Gingerbread Latte is back to spice up your next coffee run, there's a catch.

On Friday, Nov. 6, the coffee giant is officially turning to holiday mode with the return of its fan-loved seasonal beverages, including the popular Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Eggnog Latte. What will be missing from U.S. Starbucks menus is the seasonal Gingerbread Latte, which combines the sweet and spicy notes of gingerbread with steamed milk and espresso before being topped with whipped cream and ground nutmeg.

According to Starbucks, the Gingerbread Latte will be missing from the holiday menu for the second year in a row, so you'll have to choose one of the other five holiday options on your next Starbucks run if you live in the United States. However, the brand says participating locations in Canada will be bringing back the beverage, so if you happen to be up north you're in luck. For gingerbread stans stateside, you can try ordering one of these Gingerbread Latte secret menu drinks with ingredients offered in most Starbucks locations.

Courtesy of Starbucks

The lack of Gingerbread Lattes aside, Starbucks will be livening up your holiday sips with four new limited-edition cups: a red-and-green polka dots design, a wrapping paper-inspired design, vintage holiday ornaments-inspired "sparkles” against a dark green backdrop, and a Starbucks brand ribbon design. Returning for the third year in a row, customers who buy a holiday sip on the first day, Nov. 6, at participating U.S. locations will score a free limited-edition reusable red cup while supplies last. There won't be a 50-cent off deal this year due to the pandemic and Starbucks not offering refills on personal cups, but you can get 10 cents off your order if you show a personal cup when you pay.

When you get your holiday sips, keep in mind the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11, which include limiting unnecessary errands, and if possible, choose to pick up your order or have it delivered. If you do pick up your drink in-store, follow Starbucks' coronavirus safety guidelines and make sure to wear a face mask, practice social distancing as much as possible, and wash your hands after leaving the store.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.