If you know me at all, you're most likely somewhat aware of my Starbucks' holiday drink obsession. Between Egg Nog Lattes, Peppermint Mochas, and, of course, the highly-festive red cups, there's seriously nothing that makes me happier. This year, though, Starbucks is really coming in clutch with festive free reusable coffee cups, and if you're seen reusing them before the end of the holiday season, you'll get a pretty sweet discount on your order. Yes, you heard that correctly, and in case that's up your alley, here's how to get Starbucks' free reusable red cups to snag some affordable sips this holiday season. You're welcome.

Starbucks is giving the gift of sustainability this Christmas by giving out free limited-edition, reusable red holiday cups to any and all customers. According to Starbucks, if you order a special holiday drink on Friday, Nov. 2, you'll be given a free reusable red coffee cup to keep forever. Then, if you return to Starbucks between Nov. 3 and Jan. 7 after 2 p.m. with your reusable red holiday cup in hand, you'll be able to receive a whopping 50 cents off your drink. Sounds pretty sweet, doesn't it? I know I'm game.

Starbucks

OK though, just look at how cute that thing is. Regardless if you're a frequent Starbies-goer or if you usually make your own coffee, you should just try and get in on this festive AF addition to your "lewk" anyway. It'll make transporting coffee 10 times more festive, cute, environmentally-friendly, and most importantly, convenient. I seriously love everything about it, and cannot wait to get one for myself.

If you don't get a chance to snag your festive reuseable cup, though, Starbucks is giving away four different cups with festive, retro designs this holiday season. According to Starbucks, the first is a light and dark green argyle, the next sports red, pink, and white stripes, the third gives off a "candy cane" vibe with white and red argyle, and the last is decked out in green holly leaves. Cute!

Starbucks

Starbucks' festive holiday drinks are officially returning to menus as of Friday, Nov. 2, according to Starbucks. Returning to the seasonal menu are the Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte, and Egg Nog Latte, and if you don't think I'm ordering each and every one of those this weekend, you're out of your darn mind.

If you're looking to enjoy a festive sip in the comfort of your own home, Starbucks is selling a ton of take-home holiday treats. Between cookie straws, Peppermint Mocha ground coffee and K-Cups, Instant Peppermint Mocha Lattes, Peppermint Mocha Iced Espresso, RTD Peppermint Mocha Lattes, a holiday blend coffee, and hot cocoa, you really can't go wrong. As usual, Starbucks is slaying the holiday game.

Starbucks cups are one of my favorite holiday traditions, and this year, their free reusable cups are killin' the game. If you don't get a chance to snag one for yourself, though, make sure to enjoy all of their retro-style disposable cups... they're (almost) just as cool.