OMG, Irish Cream Cold Brew Is Back At Starbucks Earlier Than Ever

The holidays are jam packed with traditions, and the best one of all is pulling up to Starbucks on a crisp winter morning and treating yourself to a seasonal sip while blasting your favorite Christmas album. Lucky for you, Starbucks’ Irish Cream Cold Brew is back for 2021 on Nov. 4, along with the entire holiday lineup, so you can get back to the cold-weather rituals you love. Whether you only get this holiday drink while vacationing somewhere warm during the holidays or sip it with gloves on as the temperature drops, you can enjoy this seasonal cold brew earlier than ever.

This year, Starbucks is pulling off the ultimate holiday miracle by bringing back the Irish Cream Cold Brew with the rest of the OG holiday drinks on Nov. 4. The Irish Cream Cold Brew made its debut in 2019, and the drink is back for the third year in a row (unlike the very missed Gingerbread Latte).

Since you’re not used to seeing the festive cold brew back so early, you might need a refresher on what’s in it. The seasonal sip consists of a delicious Irish cream syrup and Starbucks Cold Brew base. The wintry blend is then topped off with a dose of cloud-like vanilla sweet cream foam, a sprinkle of cocoa powder, and is served over ice for a cold brew that knows how to warm you up on the inside.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Even though the Irish Cream Cold Brew is back earlier than past years, this limited-time drink won’t stick around forever. Last year, the cold brew was only available “while supplies last,” so take advantage of the early release and get one as soon as those red cups hit on Nov. 4. If you really want to show off your “team iced coffee” spirit, you can also try the new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, which makes its debut as the first non-dairy holiday coffee.

