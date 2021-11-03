This Fan-Favorite Drink Is Missing From Starbucks’ Holiday Menu AGAIN

Red cup season is back at Starbucks on Nov. 4, and there are so many holiday drinks to get your hands on. Even with a brand new Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte and five returning seasonal drinks, you might be out of luck if you’ve been waiting for the return of a specific sip. Wondering if Starbucks’ Gingerbread Latte is back for 2021? Here’s the deal with the long-missing holiday drink at Starbucks.

Starbucks stans in the United States initially dealt with the holiday menu switch-up in 2019, the first year the chain’s Gingerbread Latte was left off the holiday menu. The 2020 holiday lineup was no different, and in 2021 — for the third year in a row — there’s no Gingerbread Latte on the Starbucks holiday menu for customers in the United States.

If you’ve forgotten what the Gingerbread Latte is all about, it’s an espresso-based drink made with steamed milk, gingerbread syrup, and topped with gingerbread-flavored whipped cream and wafer topping. It was available in Canada, Europe, and Asia in 2020, but customers in Canada are out of luck this year, as the Gingerbread Latte won’t be sold in the region in 2021, per a Starbucks spokesperson.

Not all hope is lost, though: There are new Gingerbread-Flavored Coffee K-Cup pods in Starbucks’ holiday at-home collection. Flavors of cinnamon and clove combine to really bring the gingerbread vibe in the chain’s lightest roast coffee. You can buy the Gingerbread-Flavored K-Cup pods on your next groceries run or online via your local grocery store. They cost $10.49 for a 10-count and $20.99 for a 22-count.

While you won’t be able to order a Gingerbread Latte by name at Starbucks this year, you can try these Gingerbread Latte secret menu recipes to hack the drink on all your festive Starbucks runs this holiday season. You can also stay on-menu with yummy holiday sips that include the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Irish Cream Cold Brew, and the new non-dairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

