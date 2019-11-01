Dunkin's Holiday 2019 Drinks Include The Peppermint Mocha & 4 New Signature Lattes

Before you read this, put down your PSL and get ready to take your tastebuds on a holiday ride. OK, you can keep your pumpkin-flavored coffee if you really want to, but you should also make room for Dunkin's holiday drinks. The coffee chain's seasonal sips are coming back so soon, and new lattes and a returning favorite are on the menu.

According to a Dunkin' press release sent to Elite Daily, the brand is "unwrapping its fa-la-la-la-largest-ever holiday lineup," and it includes the return of Dunkin's Peppermint Mocha on Wednesday Nov. 6, which was announced on Instagram on Nov. 1. Fans also caught a glimpse of the limited-edition bright pink holiday cups Dunkin' will serve its speciality drinks in.

If you missed the Peppermint Mocha, which was notably absent from the Dunkin' menu last year, you'll probably be one of the first in line to grab the sweet sip when it comes out on Nov. 6. However, customers using On-the-Go mobile ordering with the official Dunkin' app will get a taste one day early, on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Can't wait that long? Take a chance at following Dunkin's new @PeppermintMocha Instagram account, which is set to private and only available for "a limited number of followers," aka a true holiday ~exclusive~.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

The Peppermint Mocha isn't the only holiday coffee flavor Dunkin' has up its sleeve this year. There's also the new Gingerbread S'mores flavor, which is a blend of "gingerbread, marshmallow, and chocolate," and the returning Winter White Chocolate coffee, which combines white chocolate and vanilla flavors. Both of the coffees will be available as hot, iced, or cold brew coffee as well as espresso drinks, frozen coffee, or frozen chocolate, per the release.

That's exciting and all, but Dunkin's super big news is four new Signature Lattes:

The Holiday Eggnog Latte combines eggnog and cinnamon flavors, and it's topped with whipped cream, cinnamon sugar, and an indulgent caramel drizzle.

The Merry Mocha Mint Latte will be a hit with Peppermint Mocha fans, topping the signature flavor with whipped cream, chocolate powder, and a mocha drizzle.

The Toasted Gingerbread Latte will remind you of your fave cookies, with gingerbread, marshmallow, and chocolate flavors all swirled together and topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar.

The Frosted White Chocolate Latte features white chocolate and vanilla flavors, topped with — you guessed it — whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar.

All of these drinks will be on the new holiday menu as of Nov. 6.

Don't miss out on another fun holiday addition from Dunkin': the new Holiday Brownie Crumble Donut. This tasty bite is a donut with a "vanilla frosted yeast ring dipped in brownie crumbles and drizzle with dark green icing," per the release.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

With all of these fun new items for the holidays, you might need a designated Dunkin' fund. The company isn't without deals, though. From now until Dec. 31, 2019, Dunkin' is giving guests a chance to purchase a medium-sized Latte, Cappuccino, or Americano for just $2 at participating Dunkin' locations from 2 p.m. through 6 p.m. local time.

OK, I guess I'm ready to kick my PSL habit (for now).