There are so many plant-based meat options available at fast food chains now that it's often hard to make a decision about which one to go for. Some factors I always take into consideration when shopping for a meatless menu item are the cost, taste, and availability of the product. Now that Dunkin' is rolling out its Beyond Sausage Sandwich nationwide, I have another plant-based option to add to the list. With Dunkin's Beyond Sausage Sandwich nationwide release, meatless "meat" is about to get even more convenient for hungry customers.

In an Oct. 21 press release, Dunkin' and Beyond Meat unveiled plans to roll out their Beyond Sausage Sandwich nationally. The Beyond Sausage Sandwich is a juicy and savory creation that features Beyond Meat's breakfast sausage patty. The uniquely spiced patty is 100% plant-based and packed with a whopping 10 grams of protein, so you'll feel full and ready to take on the day.

The Beyond Sausage Sandwich is a great option for vegetarians; however, vegans will have to pass on the new menu item since it's served on an English muffin with egg and American cheese. Compared to the classic Dunkin' Sausage, Egg, and Cheese breakfast sandwich on an English muffin, the Beyond Sausage Sandwich is lower in fat, calories, cholesterol, and sodium. All in all, the meatless sandwich sounds like a nutritionally dense and hearty meal that's worth giving a shot when it's available at Dunkin' locations nationwide on Nov. 6.

Courtesy of Dunkin' and Beyond Meat

Lucky customers first got a taste of the Beyond Sausage Sandwich in July when it was introduced in Manhattan. One customer, Twitter user @ahn_going, shared their experience on social media, commenting that the "best implementation I've tasted so far is the Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich at Dunkin' Donuts."

The menu item is so popular that it's now one of the top-selling sandwiches at the restaurant, motivating the company to launch it nationally. Dave Hoffman, Dunkin's Brands Chief Executive Officer and Dunkin' U.S. President, shared his excitement in the press release, saying:

We are extremely proud of our partnership with Beyond Meat and thrilled to be the first U.S. quick service restaurant to offer Beyond Breakfast Sausage nationwide.

He continued, "Dunkin' is the brand that democratizes trends for America, and this latest addition to our menu gives consumers more choice to meet their evolving needs. The introduction of a plant-based option at our shops in Manhattan exceeded our expectations, exciting loyal fans and new customers alike."

To celebrate the release in July of the Beyond Sausage Sandwich, Dunkin' offered free samples at participating locations throughout Manhattan. In total, 163 Dunkin' locations in New York City gave out free Beyond Sausage Sandwiches while supplies lasted — so there were plenty of happy customers enjoying their veggie burgers throughout the big city this summer. The nationwide rollout of the sandwich is now most likely following, hopefully leaving Dunkin' fans feeling full and satisfied with their meal. With more and more plant-based menu items becoming readily available, it's looking like meatless "meat" is here to stay.