Whether you're trying to participate in meatless Mondays every so often, or if you simply prefer practicing a vegetarian lifestyle, there are so many ways to reduce your meat consumption these days. And it totally helps as fast food restaurants are starting to offer more and more plant-based options. Dunkin's Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich, for example, is a brand new (and meatless) way to start your morning in the tastiest way possible.

At this point, you have most likely heard a thing or two about Beyond Meat — the plant-based protein company is literally taking over the world of veggie burgers and plant-based sausages. And the up-and-coming brand recently partnered with Massachusetts-based coffee chain Dunkin' to create the breakfast sammie of my meat-free dreams: the Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich. According to the press release, it features a juicy plant-based sausage patty, which blends a mix of hearty, savory spices. It's is served atop an English muffin with egg and American cheese for a suggested retail price of $4.29, and I think it's safe to say it won't leave you missing that original pork-based patty, in the slightest.

Unfortunately, Dunkin's new creation isn't widely available yet. According to the press release, Dunkin' is offering its Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich at select Dunkin' locations throughout Manhattan as of Wednesday, July 24. Elite Daily reached out inquiring about how long it will be available, and according to the brand, the chain will be serving the new sandwich at Manhattan locations indefinitely, before executing its future plans for a national rollout.

Courtesy Of Dunkin'

And since there is truly nothing better than good old-fashioned free food, Dunkin' is celebrating the release of its new breakfast sandwich by offering free samples of the Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich at participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Manhattan, according to the press release. Elite Daily reached out in regards to which specific Dunkin' locations will be offering the sandwich, and according to the brand, a total of 163 locations throughout New York city will be offering free samples, so chances are you'll pass by one if you're hangin' in the big city. Just make sure to get there between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET, and try your best to get there on the early side — they will only be doling them out for free while supplies last.

In the press release, David Hoffmann, the Chief Executive Officer and President of Dunkin', said Beyond Meat is an incredibly innovative brand, and couldn't be more excited to create something new and for the chain's customers.

Courtesy Of Dunkin'

According to the press release, Hoffman said:

Beyond Meat has earned the national spotlight for its innovative products and for creating incredible awareness and excitement for the benefits of plant-based meat. Dunkin’ has always stood apart for offering new and exciting choices to meet the needs of our on-the-go guests, and we are proud to collaborate with this industry leader to become the first U.S. restaurant chain to serve a Beyond Breakfast Sausage option.

Like I said, maybe you've been a vegetarian for several years, or you might simply prefer going for a plant-based option every once in a while. Either way, Dunkin's new meat-free breakfast sandwich looks seriously delicious, and I'm beyond excited to try one of these babies for myself. Bon appétit, and merry meatless Wednesday!