The first channel people think of when they hear the phrase “holiday movies” might be Lifetime, but think of “holiday” in general, and there’s only one name: Hallmark. The company has sold cards for over a century, and has been in the TV movie business for nearly 75 years. Nowadays, its multiple channels and streaming service bring winter holiday cheer to households worldwide. And this year, Hallmark’s 2022 holiday movie schedule has something for everyone under its virtual tree.

The call for more diverse offerings during the winter holidays has been growing steadily in the last decade. Once upon a time, Christmas TV movies were mainly white, heterosexual, middle-class romances about exactly that — Christmas. But that’s been slowly changing, with more diverse actors in front of the cameras and Black and brown artists behind them. The stories have also diverged from the standard Christmas cookie cutter to feature other winter holidays such as Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.

Hallmark is again expanding its offerings this year, with Holiday Heritage, the network’s first-ever movie celebrating Kwanzaa among its 40 new titles arriving this season. It will also debut the channel’s first LGBTQ+ holiday offering, with Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa starring in The Holiday Sitter.

All that and A Royal Corgi Christmas, and this is one Christmas lineup that’s bringing joy to the world.

Hallmark Channel’s Countdown To Christmas & Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracle Of Christmas Lineup

Here are Hallmark’s movie offerings for 2022 across its multiple networks. All premiere times for Hallmark Channel are 8 p.m. ET, except for the Thanksgiving weekend doubleheaders at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET, respectively. All Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Saturday premieres are at 10 p.m. ET.

Friday, Oct. 21

Noel Next Door

Saturday, Oct. 22

We Wish You a Married Christmas

We Need a Little Christmas (Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, Oct. 23

A Kismet Christmas

Friday, Oct. 28

A Cozy Christmas Inn

Saturday, Oct. 29

Jolly Good Christmas

Christmas Bedtime Stories (Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, Oct. 30

Ghosts of Christmas Always

Friday, Nov. 4

A Magical Christmas Village

Saturday, Nov. 5

Lights, Camera, Christmas!

A Maple Valley Christmas (Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, Nov. 6

All Saints Christmas

Friday, Nov. 11

In Merry Measure

Saturday, Nov. 12

The Royal Nanny

Our Italian Christmas Memories (Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, Nov. 13

Christmas at the Golden Dragon

Friday, Nov. 18

Inventing the Christmas Prince

Saturday, Nov. 19

Three Wise Men and a Baby

Long Lost Christmas (Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, Nov. 20

When I Think of Christmas

Thursday, Nov. 24

My Southern Family Christmas

Friday, Nov. 25 (Hallmark Double Header)

#Xmas

A Royal Corgi Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 26 (Hallmark Double Header)

A Tale of Two Christmases

Haul Out the Holly

Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas (Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, Nov. 27 (Hallmark Double Header)

A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe

A Holiday Spectacular

Friday, Dec. 2

A Big Fat Family Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 3

A Fabled Holiday

The Holiday Stocking (Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, Dec. 4

Undercover Holiday

Friday, Dec. 9

The Most Colorful Time of the Year

Saturday, Dec. 10

Christmas Class Reunion

The Gift of Peace (Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, Dec. 11

The Holiday Sitter

Friday, Dec. 16

Holiday Heritage

Saturday, Dec. 17

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Five More Minutes (Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, Dec. 18