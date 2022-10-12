Hallmark's 2022 Holiday Movie Schedule Is A Real Gift
An LGBTQ+ rom-com *and* a royal corgi? Sign me up.
The first channel people think of when they hear the phrase “holiday movies” might be Lifetime, but think of “holiday” in general, and there’s only one name: Hallmark. The company has sold cards for over a century, and has been in the TV movie business for nearly 75 years. Nowadays, its multiple channels and streaming service bring winter holiday cheer to households worldwide. And this year, Hallmark’s 2022 holiday movie schedule has something for everyone under its virtual tree.
The call for more diverse offerings during the winter holidays has been growing steadily in the last decade. Once upon a time, Christmas TV movies were mainly white, heterosexual, middle-class romances about exactly that — Christmas. But that’s been slowly changing, with more diverse actors in front of the cameras and Black and brown artists behind them. The stories have also diverged from the standard Christmas cookie cutter to feature other winter holidays such as Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.
Hallmark is again expanding its offerings this year, with Holiday Heritage, the network’s first-ever movie celebrating Kwanzaa among its 40 new titles arriving this season. It will also debut the channel’s first LGBTQ+ holiday offering, with Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa starring in The Holiday Sitter.
All that and A Royal Corgi Christmas, and this is one Christmas lineup that’s bringing joy to the world.
Hallmark Channel’s Countdown To Christmas & Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracle Of Christmas Lineup
Here are Hallmark’s movie offerings for 2022 across its multiple networks. All premiere times for Hallmark Channel are 8 p.m. ET, except for the Thanksgiving weekend doubleheaders at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET, respectively. All Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Saturday premieres are at 10 p.m. ET.
Friday, Oct. 21
- Noel Next Door
Saturday, Oct. 22
- We Wish You a Married Christmas
- We Need a Little Christmas (Movies & Mysteries)
Sunday, Oct. 23
- A Kismet Christmas
Friday, Oct. 28
- A Cozy Christmas Inn
Saturday, Oct. 29
- Jolly Good Christmas
- Christmas Bedtime Stories (Movies & Mysteries)
Sunday, Oct. 30
- Ghosts of Christmas Always
Friday, Nov. 4
- A Magical Christmas Village
Saturday, Nov. 5
- Lights, Camera, Christmas!
- A Maple Valley Christmas (Movies & Mysteries)
Sunday, Nov. 6
- All Saints Christmas
Friday, Nov. 11
- In Merry Measure
Saturday, Nov. 12
- The Royal Nanny
- Our Italian Christmas Memories (Movies & Mysteries)
Sunday, Nov. 13
- Christmas at the Golden Dragon
Friday, Nov. 18
- Inventing the Christmas Prince
Saturday, Nov. 19
- Three Wise Men and a Baby
- Long Lost Christmas (Movies & Mysteries)
Sunday, Nov. 20
- When I Think of Christmas
Thursday, Nov. 24
- My Southern Family Christmas
Friday, Nov. 25 (Hallmark Double Header)
- #Xmas
- A Royal Corgi Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 26 (Hallmark Double Header)
- A Tale of Two Christmases
- Haul Out the Holly
- Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas (Movies & Mysteries)
Sunday, Nov. 27 (Hallmark Double Header)
- A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe
- A Holiday Spectacular
Friday, Dec. 2
- A Big Fat Family Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 3
- A Fabled Holiday
- The Holiday Stocking (Movies & Mysteries)
Sunday, Dec. 4
- Undercover Holiday
Friday, Dec. 9
- The Most Colorful Time of the Year
Saturday, Dec. 10
- Christmas Class Reunion
- The Gift of Peace (Movies & Mysteries)
Sunday, Dec. 11
- The Holiday Sitter
Friday, Dec. 16
- Holiday Heritage
Saturday, Dec. 17
- ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
- Five More Minutes (Movies & Mysteries)
Sunday, Dec. 18
- Hanukkah on Rye