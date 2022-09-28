I’m not sure there will ever be a clear answer to when it’s acceptable to start listening to holiday music, but Oreo is about to make a case for Sept. 28. Even though Halloween still a month away, Oreo decided to preview a holiday treat called the Snickerdoodle Oreo — and if the limited-edition seasonal flavor doesn’t make you want to deck the halls, IDK what will. Here’s what you need to know about the new Oreo Snickerdoodle Sandwich Cookies, including what makes them festive AF, before the flavor hits stores next month.

No, your calendar isn’t wrong — it’s still very much the early days of fall. In fact, Oreo only recently released its Pumpkin Spice flavor last month, but that didn’t stop the brand from teasing a new Snickerdoodle Oreo flavor that’ll make you nostalgic for snow days and nights by the fire. It appears to be a brand new creme filling and a debut wafer flavor (snickerdoodle). Elite Daily reached out to Oreo to confirm the creme and wafer components are both new, but did not hear back at the time of publication. Oh, it’s also topped with red and green sugar crystals, so you’ll want to make sure these treats have an appearance on your holiday cookie plate — plus, there’s no baking required.

Whether you’re a “no-Christmas-music-til-December” purist, or you’ve got the holiday tunes playing all year long, here’s the rundown on everything you need to know about the new Snickerdoodle Oreo flavor, so you can kick off your holiday celebrations with the perfect snack whenever you’re ready.

What’s In Oreo’s Snickerdoodle Flavor?

The new flavor, which was announced on Sept. 28 via the official Oreo Twitter account, features a golden sweet snickerdoodle-flavored base, and a spiced cinnamon-flavored creme center dotted with green and red sugar crystals for a treat that tastes like it’s fresh out of the oven. Sorry fall, but I’m ready to start hanging my stockings by the chimney with care, TBH.

Courtesy of Oreo

When Will Oreo's Snickerdoodle Flavor Be Available?

It’s understandable if you’re not feeling the ~holiday spirit~ in September, but once the new Snickerdoodle Oreos hit store shelves on Monday, Oct. 17, there’ll be no denying that the holiday season has officially begun.

BTW, the festive flavor is only available for a limited time while supplies last, so if you’re ready to get the holiday season started ASAP, you’ll want to get your hands on a pack sooner rather than later before it’s too late.

Where To Buy Oreo's Snickerdoodle Flavor?

According to Oreo, you’ll be able to grab the new Snickerdoodle flavor at major Oreo retailers nationwide. So whether you prefer to get your Oreos at Target, Walmart, Walgreens, or the grocery store down the street, your bases should be covered.

If you can’t make it to the store, you can also stock up on the Snickerdoodle sweets online via the mass retailers’ websites starting Oct. 17.

How Much Does Oreo's Snickerdoodle Flavor Cost?

You can expect to find a pack of Snickerdoodle Oreos for a suggested retail price of $4.79, according to Oreo. Not too shabby for a limited-edition treat.

Though it may not feel like the holidays yet, Oreo’s Snickerdoodle flavor is sure to be your new festive go-to — once you’re ready to embrace the holiday spirit, that is.