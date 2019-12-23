35 Funny Movie Quotes That Perfectly Describe Being Home For Christmas

Being home for the holidays is an adventure in itself. You might wake up on Christmas morning to your younger siblings leaping onto your bed, telling you it's time to open presents, or your mom whipping up bacon and eggs and simultaneously welcoming guests into your home. And there are plenty of seasonal movies that recreate that atmosphere. It's a scene that may best be described by the funny Christmas movie quotes you know and love.

It's almost like the directors of your favorite holiday films — like Elf and How the Grinch Stole Christmas — were actually in your home when they came up with the hilarious scripts. It may feel like they took notes on how your younger cousins suggest making sugary spaghetti for dinner, or how you hang out with your dog in your room when your aunts are asking you questions like, "What do you want to be when you grow up?," or "Are you dating anyone right now?"

In those moments, you’re probably tempted to respond with a famous Christmas movie quote from The Holiday or Frozen, but you may not be sure if your family members will understand the reference. Don't fret or get your tinsel in a tangle. There are a bunch of holiday movie fans who are totally catching your snow drift, and they’ll get a kick out of how accurate, funny, sentimental, and relatable these 35 Christmas movie quotes are, too.

Columbia Pictures

"Blast this Christmas music. It's joyful and triumphant." — How the Grinch Stole Christmas "It was an ugly tree anyway." — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation "I didn't come here to make an impression on anybody, I just came here to blow every last cent I had." — Last Holiday "You did it! Congratulations! 'World's Best Cup of Coffee.' Great job, everybody." — Elf "The secret of life is butter." — Last Holiday "That's all part of the experience, honey." — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation "Who are you, and what are you doing in my palace?" — A Christmas Prince "It's just nice to meet another human that shares my affinity for elf culture." — Elf "I need some peace and quiet… or whatever it is people go away for." — The Holiday "Some people are worth melting for. Just maybe not right this second." — Frozen "Bless this highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese dinner and the people who sold it on sale." — Home Alone "Can we take a direct flight back to reality, or do we have to change planes in Denver?" — The Santa Clause "I thought maybe we could make gingerbread houses, and eat cookie dough, and go ice skating, and maybe even hold hands." — Elf "Happy birthday!" — Frosty the Snowman "We've been given our parts in the nativity play. And I'm the lobster." — Love Actually "Thanks, but I'm seeing someone in wrapping." — The Santa Clause "Santa, hold on. Can I talk to you for a second?" — Home Alone "Even if I wanted to go, my schedule wouldn't allow it." — How the Grinch Stole Christmas "Well, like I said, Most Interesting Girl Award." — The Holiday "Oh, I love it. It's so cute. It's like a little baby unicorn." — Frozen "Help me... I'm feeling!" — How the Grinch Stole Christmas "What happened to the hickory honey ham?" — Christmas with the Kranks "He loves the snow. He's told me 15 times." — Elf "Whoa, you really don't know anything about love, do you?" — Frozen "I just like to smile, smiling's my favorite." — Elf "I triple dog dare ya!" — A Christmas Story "We're your worst nightmare. Elves with attitude." — The Santa Clause “At Christmas, you tell the truth.” — Love Actually "You're skipping Christmas! Isn't that against the law?" — Christmas with the Kranks "Then why do I hear the dulcet tones of a glockenspiel?" — A Christmas Prince “I want my house to be seen from space." — Deck the Halls "You’ll shoot your eye out!" — A Christmas Story "I don't know what to say, but it's Christmas, and we're all in misery." — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation "I'm eating junk and watching rubbish! You better come out and stop me!" — Home Alone "I love champagne.” — Happiest Season