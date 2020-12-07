16 Holiday Gifts Under $50 That Your Partner Will Be *So* Stoked About

It's that time of year — when you're tasked with finding something that will put a massive smile on your SO's face. And who doesn't enjoy seeing their boo's face light up when they open the gift they so thoughtfully picked out? The internet is a goldmine of great ideas, but admittedly, it can get a little overwhelming scrolling through the hundreds of portable speakers or grooming kits on Amazon. Don't fret, though: I've rounded up an array of gifts under $50 to buy your partner for Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa that are sure to be a hit.

The first step to finding the right gift is simply thinking about what makes them happy. Have they been listening to a lot of new music lately? Do they end every workday with a craft beer? Did they drop a not-so-subtle hint about needing to focus on self-care? Whatever the case may be, if you can find a present that speaks to their current priorities, you're on the fast track to blowing your partner away.

Whether you're looking for a gift that's more practical or just plain fun, here are a handful of ideas that they'll definitely want to brag about on their Insta Story.

For The Gourmet Foodie TRUFFLIN Sriracha & Ranch VIP Set-Gourmet Hot Sauce w/Aged Peppers & No Added Sugar,Creamy Ranch w/Organic Black Truffle Oil & Aromatic Herbs in a Sleek Gift Box,A Match Made In Truffle Heaven.2-8.5oz Amazon $47.99 SEE ON TRUFFLIN Seeing as these two truffle-based sauces are used in Michelin-star kitchens, it's safe to say that they're the perfect gift for the bougie foodie in your life. Your boo is bound to be drizzling this black truffle ranch and Sriracha all over just about everything — from french fries and wings to salads and eggs. Plus, you'll be supporting a Black- and woman-owned small business.

For The Healthy Home Chef Copper Chef 2 QT Air Fryer Amazon $39.99 SEE ON AMAZON Reviewers love this air fryer for its compact size. It’s also easy to use and clean, making it a great gift for your partner (even if they’re not a huge cook).

For A Beauty Maven Briogeo Honey Hydration Don't Despair, Repair! Hair Repair Kit Sephora $38 SEE ON SEPHORA What better time to give your hair some much-needed TLC than while hibernating for winter? If your SO's been complaining that their strands get dry during the colder months, this organic, superfood-inspired set of hair masks may just provide the perf solution.

For The One With Their Head In The Clouds BlissLights Sky Lite - Laser Star Projector w/ LED Nebula Cloud for Game Room Decor, Bedroom Night Light, or Mood Lighting Ambiance (Green, Blue) Amazon $49.99 SEE ON AMAZON This amazing little device will allow your SO to transform their boring old bedroom into a celestial wonderland. Using lasers, the BlissLights Sky Lite projects a dreamy blue nebula cloud speckled with drifting green stars onto walls and ceilings, so your recipient can use it to create an otherwordly environment in any room. Pro tip: use it on your next date night in to enjoy a romantic dinner under the stars.

For A Bona Fide Wine Lover Bev Noir 8-Pack Drink Bev $49 SEE ON BEV Switch up their go-to drink with this fizzy Pinot Noir, a festive choice for the holiday season. With aromatics of citrus blossom and fresh pomegranate, and a subtle blackberry finish, it's just the kind of thing your SO will want to sip on while cozying up by a fireplace to binge another Netflix series with you. If you're lucky, maybe they'll share a can. Oh — and if your partner is more apt to drink white or rosé, Bev has you covered there, too.

For A Tea Lover Make Your Matcha Kit Golde $48 SEE ON GOLDE With this kit, your SO can whip up the perfect matcha right at home using the bamboo whisk and adding their go-to milk for an instant iced or hot latte. One reviewer claims: "This stuff is so amazingly smooth and rich — not bitter or grassy or too earthy... legitimately I have dreams about this matcha." Besides, you'll also be supporting a Black- and woman-owned business by buying this kit.

For A Beer Nerd West Coast Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit Uncommon Goods $45 SEE ON UNCOMMON GOODS Things just taste better when you make them yourself, no? This kit contains all the ingredients and equipment your partner needs to brew tasty IPAs, including 100% malt extract, specialty grains, high-quality yeast, and Summit and Cascade hops sourced from Washington state's Yakima Valley. Best of all, while the ingredients will only brew 1 gallon or 10 12-oz. bottles, the equipment included can be reused many times.

For The Sweet Tooth With Dietary Restrictions All the Cookies! Family Pack Partake Foods $39.99 SEE ON PARTAKE FOODS Whether your partner is gluten-sensitive, lactose-intolerant, or has a peanut or tree-nut allergy, these delectable cookies (made by a Black-owned bakery) are safe to enjoy. They're even free of soy, GMOs, and artificial preservatives and flavors. Since it's tough to choose from all of their tantalizing flavors, send them this sampler pack to try them all: Crunchy Chocolate Chip, Carrot Cake, Double Chocolate Chip, Gingersnap, Birthday Cake, Soft-Baked Cookie Butter, Triple Chocolate, and soft-baked Chocolate Chip.

For Your Bearded Boo The Beard Care Kit Uncommon Goods $38 SEE ON UNCOMMON GOODS Beard maintenance is no joke, but this kit can help your SO to keep their facial hair soft and healthy. The hand-crafted grooming products include a beard shampoo, beard balm, and beard oil all made from naturally hydrating ingredients like shea butter, jojoba oil, and avocado oil. Oh, and did I mention the fresh, woodsy scent? Their stubble will be looking supple in no time.

For The Glow-Getter Buttah Vibe Brush Buttah Skin $49 SEE ON BUTTAH SKIN Give your partner the gift of flawless skin this holiday season with this innovative facial brush for next-level cleansing, which was designed by a Black-owned company. The benefits to this tool are basically endless — using sonic pulsations, it removes dirt, oil, and impurities; massages and stimulates the skin for a healthy glow; and improves the absorption and penetration of any skincare products. Also, it's water-resistant and comes with a luxe velvet carrying bag, so they can use it in the shower or take it on the go.

For The Coffee Lover Soma Brew Bottle Huckleberry $40 $33.98 SEE ON HUCKLEBERRY This multi-tasking bottle serves as both a brewer (for cold brew, pour-over, and tea) as well as a travel mug. So, whatever cold or hot beverage your boo is craving in the morning, they can streamline their routine and take their bev to go. Thanks to a thoughtfully designed lid and double-walled insulation, it's spill-proof and will stay hot or cold for hours.

For The Aspiring Singer Singing Machine CPK545, Official Carpool Karaoke, The Mic, Bluetooth Microphone for Cars, White Amazon $49.99 $34.99 SEE ON AMAZON Your SO doesn't actually need to have a phenomenal singing voice to enjoy this machine, which turns any car ride into a fun karaoke extravaganza. Whether you're using it at home to spice up date night or taking vids on a road trip to upload to TikTok, the possibilities are endless here. All you need is a Bluetooth connection and access to an empty FM radio station to start belting out your favorite jams together.

For Your Favorite Bartender "The Essential Bar Book for Home Mixologists" by Amy Traynor Bookshop.org $15.99 $14.71 See on Bookshop.org Whether your partner prefers cocktails or mocktails, this book can be a great option to add new recipes to your repertoire — 70 new recipes, to be exact. This book is a detailed (but not overwhelming) guide for anyone who wants to start diving into mixology. Plus, it’ll complement your bar cart aesthetic.

For The Self-Care Guru Patchology Night In Kit Lord & Taylor $35 $29 See on Lord & Taylor The holidays can be stressful, so who couldn’t use a little pampering? This kit has everything you need to embrace self-care and relaxation. Plus, there’s nothing cuter than a matching face mask selfie.

No matter what your budget is, at the end of the day, it’s the thought that counts. By prioritizing your partner’s interests when picking out a gift for them, you can show you care without breaking the bank.