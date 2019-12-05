60 Extremely Popular Gifts On Amazon That Are Useful AF

Trying to find the best present for someone can be difficult. More often than not, you'll find yourself searching high and low for a token gift that'll be both thoughtful and functional — and sometimes, it can feel like there's no end in sight. Even though it's easy to get discouraged, it turns out that there are many popular gifts on Amazon that your family and friends will probably find useful — and the best part is that you don't have to leave your house to buy them.

To make your shopping experience a bit easier, I've compiled a list of some of the most practical and widely-used items on Amazon. They've all been reviewed by hundreds and thousands of customers, ultimately taking a lot of the guesswork and stress out of the overall process.

Whether you're shopping for a friend who loves to cook or a family member who could use some relaxation, there's something in this lineup for everybody. From dutch ovens and cast iron skillets to acupressure mats and weighted eye masks, the options are pretty much endless. With that being said, you won't need to look much further — because here are 60 popular Amazon gifts that are actually useful AF.

1. A Pressure Cooker That Can Handle A Long List Of Tasks Instant Pot DUO $59.90 | Amazon See on Amazon This seven-in-one pressure cooker is a gift that'll keep on giving. The 3-quart container has the ability to cook broths, sauces, stews, meats, and more with just the touch of a button. However, it can also sauté, slow cook, and keep your food warm. Thanks to its convenience, you'll be able to feed your entire family both quickly and efficiently.

2. This Foot Massager That Heats Up For Ultimate Relaxation Miko Foot Massager Machine $60 | Amazon See on Amazon Relax and unwind with this foot massager machine. It can help relieve tired, sore feet while providing benefits for people with plantar fasciitis. Made with with 18 massage nodes that can be heated with the touch of a button, this device works great to ease tension. It's also compact enough to stow away while it's not in use.

3. A Best-Selling Book That Offers Cooking Inspiration Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking $13.70 | Amazon See on Amazon Learn the basics of great cooking with this book about food and the four "elements" that make food delicious. This New York Times Bestseller — which chronicles the journey of award-winning chef, Samin Nosrat — will inspire and encourage you to prepare amazing meals for your family and friends alike.

4. This Facial Brush That Can Be Used In The Shower PIXNOR Facial Brush $20 | Amazon See on Amazon You'll get a gentle and exfoliating cleanse from this facial brush. It features a two-speed motor and five different attachments to offer varying levels of cleaning. The device — which is powered by two AA batteries — is completely waterproof, allowing for easy cleaning while in the shower or bathtub.

5. This Cool Mist Humidifier That's Also A Night Light Pure Enrichment Cool Mist Humidifier $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Get a more restful sleep with this cool mist humidifier. It works for up to 16 continuous hours and uses an automatic shut-off feature when the water level become too low. This device also comes with a night light to help with navigation in the dark.

6. The Weighted Eye Pillow That Smells Like Lavender Happy Wraps Lavender Eye Pillow $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This weighted eye pillow will help you relax and relieve tension. Filled with organic flaxseed and lavender, it can be either warmed in the microwave or chilled in the freezer to make a hot or cold compress for your face and eyes. It's available in a variety of colors and also comes with a complimentary face mask to shield out light as you rest peacefully.

7. A Stainless Steel Water Bottle That Keeps Your Drinks Cold Simple Modern Summit Water Bottle $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Hydrate with either hot or cool beverages with this insulated water bottle. Made with high-quality, food-grade stainless steel, this bottle is vacuum-sealed and coated with a thin layer of copper for added insulation. Each container also comes with two lids: one that's made with stainless steel for temperature control, and another with a flip-top for easy drinking.

8. This Dutch Oven That's Made Of Durable Cast Iron Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven $39.90 | Amazon See on Amazon This dutch oven allows you to broil, braise, bake, or roast in the oven in temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Made of cast iron, it'll heat your food up evenly. It's the perfect gift for someone who loves to cook, because it can also be used to sauté, simmer, and fry.

9. A Set Of Satin Pillowcases That Come In A Variety Of Colors Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon You'll be able to protect your hair and skin while getting a good night's sleep with these satin pillowcases. Made of 100% polyester satin, they provide a smooth texture to prevent your hair from tangling and breaking throughout the night — all while keeping your complexion moisturized. These cases come in a variety of sizes and colors and feature an envelope closure.

10. This Stainless Steel Coffee Maker That Brews Single Cups Hamilton Beach Scoop Single Serve Coffee Maker $45 | Amazon See on Amazon This single-serve coffee maker is great for making to-go beverages, because it has the ability to brew a single cup of coffee in less than 90 seconds (depending on the size). Made of stainless steel, this machine is durable and comes with an automatic shut-off feature. There's also convenient drip tray to prevent messes.

11. A Powerful Personal Blender For Smoothies And Juices Ninja Personal Blender $80 | Amazon See on Amazon Whip all of your favorite fruits and vegetables into juices and smoothies with this personal blender. The high-powered motor in this mini device has the ability to break down fruits, vegetables, and even ice within seconds — all while retaining vitamins and nutritional value. As a total package, this set comes with one 18-ounce cup, one 24-ounce cup, and two lids which you can sip directly from after blending.

12. These Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls That Are Easy To Store FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set (5-Pack) $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This set of stainless steel mixing bowls will allow you to stir, mix, and serve a myriad of food items. They're made with wide rims to prevent drips while pouring, along with flat bases to provide stability while mixing. They also come in a range of sizes (up to 5 quarts) — and they're both lightweight and dishwasher-safe.

13. A Water Bottle That Reminds You To Drink Up Cactaki Water Bottle with Time Marker $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Stay hydrated with the help of this water bottle, which uses time markers to remind you when to drink up. It's totally spill-proof and easy to take with you anywhere you go. Made of BPA-free plastic, this bottle features an easy-open top (that stays shut with a lid lock), a free-flowing mouthpiece, and a strap for convenient travel.

14. This Air Fryer With Over 2,000 Positive Reviews Ninja Air Fryer $110 | Amazon See on Amazon This 4-quart air fryer promises to prepare food in temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. It uses a non-stick basket that's lined with ceramic to cook your favorite meals — but it's also great for making dehydrated snacks (such as jerky and dried fruit). You can even use it to reheat certain foods.

15. The Heating Pad With A Pouch For Your Feet PROALLER Electric Heated Foot Warmer $33 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike other heating pads on the market, this one has a pouch that's specifically made for your feet. (In fact, it's big enough to fit two pairs of feet.) The warmer is lined with cozy plush flannel, and you can even drape it over other body parts for relief where you need it. There's also an automatic shut-off function that kicks in after two hours.

16. A Breakfast Sandwich Maker That Great For Early Mornings Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Make quick-and-easy meals with this breakfast sandwich maker. In about five minutes, the machine will toast bread (and meat or cheese) on the bottom tier, cook an egg on the mid-level tier, and toast another slice of bread on the top level. Built for total convenience, this gadget is compact enough to store in your cabinet — and its removable pieces are all dishwasher-safe.

17. The Charging Station That Can Power 6 Devices At Once Simicore Smart Charging Station Dock $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep things charged and neatly stored with this charging station. The organized device has six slots and six USB ports that can power multiple devices at the same time. It also comes with two Apple lightning cords, two micro-USB cables, and two cables for Android users.

18. This Toilet Spray That Shields Odors Before They Escape Poo-Pourri Orange Citrus $8.90 | Amazon See on Amazon You can keep unwanted odors contained by using this citrus toilet spray by Poo-Pourri. With just a quick spritz before using the bathroom, you'll be able to mask various scents before they escape your bowl. Formulated with natural essential oils (including lemon, bergamot, and lemongrass), this spray is completely nontoxic.

19. A Jewelry Organizer That Can Hang Long Necklaces Umbra Hanging Jewelry Organizer $20.50 | Amazon See on Amazon This jewelry hanger will keep necklaces, bracelets, and other items both organized and tangle-free. Since it's 19 inches tall, the stand is also perfect for hanging longer pieces — and it makes a great display piece for any dresser or countertop. Buy it in brass or nickel.

20. The Hand Mixer That Comes In A Variety Of Colors KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Whip up delicious meals and desserts with this hand mixer by KitchenAid. It's made with five different speed functions and stainless steel attachments — but it also has a cord that can lock on either side for convenient use. What's great is that it comes in several colors to suit your personal style and kitchen decor.

21. An Oversized Hoodie That's Works Like A Blanket Catalonia Oversized Hoodie Blanket Sweatshirt $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Stay warm and cozy with this snuggly blanket sweatshirt. Made with micro-fleece on the outside and sherpa lining on the inside, this giant hoodie is the perfect accessory for lounging around the house (or outdoor events where you needs some extra warmth). It comes in several colors and patterns.

22. These Stainless Steel Kitchen Knives With Ergonomic Handles Cuisinart Hollow Handle Block Set (15 Pieces) $40 | Amazon See on Amazon This knife set features several different kitchen knives that can slice through just about any type of food. Each one is made with stainless steel and features an ergonomic handle for extra sturdiness and comfort. The set is completely dishwasher-safe, and it's compact enough to fit neatly on your countertop.

23. This Set Of Silicone Cooking Utensils With Wooden Handles Miusco Silicone Cooking Utensils Set (5 Pieces) $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Stir, mix, flip, and prepare food with this set of cooking utensils. The collection features different spoons and spatulas that are made with BPA-free silicone and acacia wood. Each piece is durable, but they're meant to be hand-washed.

24. A Handheld Vacuum That's Cordless And Rechargeable hikeren Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep things nice and tidy with this handheld vacuum. Made with impressive cyclonic suction, a stainless steel filter, and a rechargeable battery, the cordless device worth having at the ready. It's portable for on-the-go cleaning — and its battery can last up to 30 minutes while you're using it.

25. This Weighted Blanket That Comes In A Selection Of Sizes ZonLi Weighted Blanket $55.90 | Amazon See on Amazon This weighted blanket comes in a variety of sizes that are perfect for both adults and children. Made with multiple layers for extra durability (including one with glass beads), it'll help you sleep soundly and comfortably. It also comes in a selection of colors and weights to help customize your nightly ritual.

26. A Kitchen Cutting Board Set That's Super Easy To Clean HOMWE Kitchen Cutting Board Set (3-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Cut and chop without damaging your countertops by using these kitchen cutting boards. This set comes with three different-sized platforms for multiple needs, all of which have grooves along the edges to capture juices before they leak out. Made of BPA-free plastic that's non-porous, each one is also easy to clean.

27. An Insulated Can Cooler That's Made With Stainless Steel BrüMate Hopsulator Insulated Can Cooler $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Your beverages will stay nice and cool with this insulated can cooler. Made with double-walled stainless steel, this holder does a great job at keeping your drinks chilled and free of condensation. It works great with various 12-ounce cans, and it comes in a variety of different colors.

28. This Pack Of Color-Coded Cord Organizers Avantree Reusable Cord Organizer (20-Pack) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon This pack of 20 reusable cord organizers will help you manage every cable in your home. Held together with Velcro-like fabric, they come in a variety of lengths and colors to help you organize your cords and cables. And if you'd rather have a set of black organizers, you can buy those instead.

29. The Cast Iron Skillet That Comes With A Silicone Handle Cover Lodge Logic Skillet $38 | Amazon See on Amazon You'll be able to make delicious food for your entire family with this 9-inch cast iron skillet. The pre-seasoned pan features two pouring spouts for easy serving — and it even comes with a silicone handle cover to prevent unwanted burns.

30. An Electric Wine Opener That Removes Corks In Seconds Secura Electric Wine Opener $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Easily remove corks within seconds by using this electric wine opener. It's made with stainless steel, and it can open up to 30 bottles with one single charge. The opener also shines a blue LED light — and it's small enough to fit in the corner of your kitchen counter.

31. A Set Of Non-Stock Pans That Come With A Spoon And Spatula Rachael Ray Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set (12 Pieces) $90 | Amazon See on Amazon Anyone who loves to cook will throughly enjoy this 12-piece cookware set. The non-stick pots and pans are crafted with durable aluminum and have an enamel exterior. The set also comes with shatter-resistant glass lids, along with a coordinating spatula and spoon.

32. This Purse Organizer That Comes With A Detachable Key Chain ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep things simple and organized with this purse insert. The felt pouch — which comes in several colors — is available in five sizes, and it features 13 pockets in total. It also has a detachable chain that makes finding your keys a breeze. One person wrote, "This by far has been the best purchase I have ever made and if you’re contemplating whether you should get it or not... get it!"

33. The Powerful Water Flosser That's Rechargeable MOSPRO Water Flosser $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Your teeth will extra-fresh after using this flosser, which uses powerful water streams to remove debris. Powered by a USB-rechargeable lithium battery, this device is lightweight, cordless, and portable. It can even work for seven to 10 days before needing a recharge. The brush also features a rotatable nozzle to reach difficult places with ease.

34. A Set Of Moisturizing Bath Bombs That Are Handmade Natural Spa Bath Bombs Ultra Lush Gift Set (6-Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Bath lovers will be able to sit back, relax, and bask in the soothing comfort of these moisturizing bath bombs. Formulated with essential oils, shea butter, cocoa butter, vitamin E, and more, these extra-large globes can help your skin feel softer. They come in a set of six — and each one is handmade.

35. A Diffuser That Comes With 10 Different Essential Oils Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set $40 | Amazon See on Amazon This essential oil diffuser doubles as a soothing lamp — and it'll leave your house smelling great. It's made of BPA-free plastic that looks like wood, and it comes with 10 different oils. The diffuser also features 15 different LED colors that you can choose from, along with an automatic shut-off feature.

36. This Unique Hair Curler That Creates Beach Waves Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Revamp your hairdo with this waver, which adds shine using tourmaline ceramic technology. It's perfect for making beach waves and has the ability to heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The curler also uses an automatic shut-off feature for extra safety.

37. This Clip-On Book Light With A Flexible Neck Energizer Clip on Book Light $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Relieve eyestrain for easier reading with this clip-on book light by Energizer. It has a flexible neck, and it works with two AA batteries that can last for 25 hours while you're using it. This light is small enough to take with you wherever you travel — whether you want to read at home or on-the-go.

38. An Exercise Ball That Can Be Inflated Within Minutes URBNFit Exercise Ball $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This exercise ball is a great tool for stretching and strengthening the muscles in your core and lower back. It's super simple to use and comes with a pump to help you easily inflate it within minutes. The ball is also offered in over 10 colors and five different sizes to fit your space.

39. This Inverted Umbrella That'll Keep You Dry Owen Kyne Folding Inverted Umbrella $23 | Amazon See on Amazon You'll be able to stay dry and comfy on the rainiest of days with this inverted umbrella. After using it, you can turn the wet side of the umbrella inward, which will expose the dry side (so you don't get wet). The frame also features eight steel legs that'll help it stand on its own while drying.

40. A Set Of Resistance Bands That Are Small Enough To Fit In Your Pocket Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands (5-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This set of latex resistance bands can help increase your strength with every exercise routine. They come in five different resistance levels that have their own specific colors, and they're small enough to fit in your pocket for easy transportability.

41. This Acupressure Set That Helps Relieve Tension Prosource Fit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set (2 Pieces) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Relax and rejuvenate your entire body with this acupressure mat-and-pillow set. Made of cotton and plant-based foam, this set uses thousands of spikes to hit various pressure points and relieve muscle tension. It also has the ability to stimulate nerves and improve blood circulation for overall comfort and pain relief.

42. A Sturdy Hammock That Folds Up And Fits In A Travel Bag Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock $27 | Amazon See on Amazon This heavy-duty hammock is not only strong, but it's also soft and extremely comfortable. It comes with two straps and carabiners for easy setup, and it's made with strong parachute nylon. The unit is made to fold when you're not using it, and it fits inside a compact bag. It also comes in a variety of colors to choose from.

43. The Fitness Tracker That Connects To Your Phone LETSCOM Fitness Tracker $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Track your heart rate, sleep patterns, steps, and more with this wearable fitness tracker. The device has the ability to connect to the GPS on your cell to keep record of your movements and daily activities. It also eliminates the need to check your phone, as it brings calls, messages, and other notifications straight to your wrist.

44. These Cozy Gloves That Are Also Touchscreen-Friendly Achiou Winter Knit Gloves $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Stay warm, comfortable, and up-to-date while wearing these touchscreen-friendly gloves. They're each made with a brushed lining and feature three fingers that work with touchscreens. The gloves also have non-slip palms for easy gripping while you're using your devices in the cold.

45. A Natural Foot Mask That's Made With Botanical Extracts BEALUZ Foot Peel Mask (2 Pairs) $18 | Amazon See on Amazon This lavender foot peel mask will leave your feet smoother after about two weeks of use. After wearing the booties, the rough outer layers of your skin will automatically peel off — leaving behind softer surfaces. Made with natural botanical extracts, this treatment is both safe and gentle.

46. This Set Of Misting Facial Sprays That Hydrate And Tone Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection $21 | Amazon See on Amazon These calming, paraben-free misting sprays are formulated to tone and hydrate your skin for a rejuvenated complexion — but they can also be used to set your makeup after applying it. They're all gentle, effective, and suitable for everyday use — and one set comes with three bottles that feature different ingredients.

47. This Makeup Bag That Opens Flat For Easy Usage Lay-n-Go Cosmo Cosmetic Bag $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Great for use while you're at home or on the road, this cosmetics bag can hold all of your belongings and then present them on a flat surface for easy access. It's made with washable nylon, and it comes in a variety of colors. The bag's also easy take with you, thanks to the included drawstring.

48. A Blow-Drying Brush That Cuts Styling Time In Half Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush $60 | Amazon See on Amazon Blow-dry and style at the same time with this hair dryer and volume-enhancer. It's designed with nylon pins and tufted bristles to help detangle your tresses while it works. Plus, the brush's ION generator will help dry your hair faster through the vents to achieve quick styling.

49. This 12-Pack Of Hydrating Korean Face Masks Celavi Cosmetics Essence Facial Face Mask (12-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This pack Korean facial masks will help tone your skin while adding brightness and moisture. Each of the 12 included masks in this set is infused with its own blend of nourishing assets that'll help revitalize and hydrate your complexion. Plus, they're all gentle and work on sensitive skin.

50. A Pair Of Moisturizing Toe Socks That Soften Your Feet NatraCure 5-Toe Gel Moisturizing Socks $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Remove calluses and dry patches with these moisturizing toe socks. They work by releasing shea butter, aloe vera, and other nutrients from the inner gel lining to quickly soften your feet. The socks are made to be worn a few times each week, and they're hypoallergenic. Available in sizes: S - L

51. This Wireless Charger That Works With iPhones And Androids Yootech Wireless Charger $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This wireless charger has the ability to power your devices both quickly and easily. Simply place your phone on top of the platform to get a full charge (it can even power AirPods). The charger is compatible with both iPhone and Android devices, and it offers temperature control along with surge protection.

52. A Knit Beanie That's Both Cute And Cozy Funky Junque Confetti Knit Beanie $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Wearing this stylish knit beanie will help keep you warm on chilly days. Made with thick acrylic, the hat offers plenty of stretch for a comfortable fit. It also comes in a variety of color options and can be easily placed in the washing machine for cleaning.

53. This Foldable Backpack That's Lightweight And Water-Resistant UTIZAR Lightweight Folding Backpack $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This folding backpack is great for camping, hiking, and other trips where you need to pack lightly, because it's compact and tear-resistant. It also has small outer and inner pockets to keep your items protected and separated, along with comfortable shoulder straps. The bag is also completely water-resistant and comes in five colors.

54. An Apple Slicer And Corer That Protects Your Fingers Prepworks by Progressive Apple Slicer & Corer $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Easily cut and core your apples while using this apple slicer. It comes with two handles and an attached safety cover that helps push thin apple slices through the blades while protecting your fingers. It's extremely functional and will make a great addition to any kitchen.

55. A Laptop Tray So You Can Work From Your Bed Or Couch NEARPOW Laptop Bed Tray Table $39 | Amazon See on Amazon Work from the comfort of your bedroom with this laptop bed tray. It can be set to five separate heights and slanted at three different angles for ultimate convenience wherever you're relaxing. There's even a built-in ledge to prevent your laptop and mouse from slipping.

56. The Cellphone Stand That Makes It Easier To Video Chat Lamicall Cell Phone Stand $8 | Amazon See on Amazon You'll be able to easily navigate your phone while reading text messages, watching movies, using FaceTime with this phone stand. The slanted dock — which can hold devices both vertically and horizontally — is compatible with just about all smartphones. It's made with high-quality aluminum alloy and features non-slip pads that help prevent scratches.

57. A Pair Of Capri Yoga Pants With Convenient Pockets 90 Degree By Reflex Yoga Capris $23 | Amazon See on Amazon These capri-style yoga pants feature a high waist and two side pockets to store everything you need while hitting the gym. Made with a stretchy fabric blend, they're extremely comfortable and easy to pull on and off. These pants even come with a third hidden pocket to stash smaller items (such as keys and hair pins) — and they're available in many colors.

58. A Pair Of Fleece Slippers That Are Comfortable And Stylish HALLUCI Women's Cross Band Fleece House/Outdoor Slippers $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Both cozy and stylish, these fuzzy fleece slippers feature memory foam insoles and anti-slip outsoles for ultimate comfort and sturdiness. Made with a cross-band upper design, these shoes are a fashionable option for lounging around the house. They also come in a great selection of colors.

59. This Electronic Foot File That's Easy To Use At Home Amope Pedi Perfect Electronic Foot File $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Perfect your home pedicure with this electronic foot file that helps buff away calluses. The filer can safely soften your skin as you manually apply light pressure along rough areas. It comes with a rotating diamond-crystal roller head, and it operates on four AA batteries (which are included).