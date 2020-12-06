When you're feeling chilly, there’s nothing better than snuggling up with one of the best plush blankets. The top blankets vary in texture from velvety to fluffy, so a lot of it comes down to personal preference. While most plush blankets are made from fuzzy synthetic polyester (often polyester fleece or soft microfiber), certain words can indicate their texture. Blankets described as "sherpa" are usually thick and plush, like sheep wool, but are typically vegan. Faux fur or “minky” blankets have softer, shaggier fibers that can resemble real fur. Blankets simply described as fleece or microfiber are a little more varied — they can be lightweight and velvety or similar to fluffy faux fur or sherpa.

To figure out a blanket's warmth, you'll want to consider the grams per square meter (GSM) measurement, which describes the thickness of the textile. It’s pretty standard for blankets to have a GSM of 250 or higher, but the higher the GSM, the heavier the blanket. Beyond GSM (which isn't always available), look at how the manufacturer describes the weight (light, mid-weight, or heavy) and warmth (medium, very warm, or appropriate for multiple seasons). For extra warmth, consider blankets with a layer of filling or a design that layers more than one piece of fabric.

Finally, consider the size and format that suits you best. Whether you choose a throw, bed, or even a weighted blanket, you’ll have to clean your blanket eventually, so consider the care instructions. Most blankets are machine washable, but some require gentler care.

Whether you’re looking for a blanket to go on the couch or your bed, these five plush blankets will keep you warm and cozy.

1. The Overall Best Plush Blanket Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Starting at less than $20 for the smallest size, this sherpa fleece blanket won't break the bank and will keep you warm even on colder days, thanks to its double-sided microfiber polyester design. There's a lighter weight 220 GSM soft fleece side and a fuzzy sherpa side with an ultra-warm 280 GSM so you can customize your warmth. This Bedsure blanket is also a breeze to care for since it's machine washable. Just make sure to follow the care instructions about washing in cold water and on the delicate cycle to keep this blanket fluffy. This blanket comes in six different sizes ranging from a baby blanket size to a king bed size, as well as 27 different colors, so you're sure to find the right one (or ones) for your space. Positive Amazon review: “This blanket. I don't have words for the love that is this blanket. [...] You will buy one. You will love it. You will discover it is the softest, warmest, coziest blanket that has ever been made. In the history of blankets, there's never been a better one. No, really. Not if cozy and soft are your goals, anyway.” Available sizes: 30 x 40 inches — 108 x 90 inches

2. A Fluffy Faux Fur Throw Blanket Chanasya Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This machine-washable fuzzy faux-fur throw blanket comes in over 21 colors and multiple blanket sizes from throws to bed sizes. The secret to its fluffy softness is the double-sided construction. Both sides of the blanket are microfiber but one side resembles lush faux fur while the other side has a thick sherpa fleece feel. While the manufacturer doesn't provide a GSM measurement for this throw, it does rate it as lightweight and indicates medium warmth. Overall, fans on Amazon praise this blanket's warmth and how well it maintains its texture after washing, giving it a 4.7-star rating overall among 2,800 and growing reviews. But if you do encounter an issue, there's a lifetime warranty on this comforting throw. Positive Amazon review: “This is the absolute softest throw blanket I have ever owned. I love it! It’s the perfect size. I have experienced no shedding of the blanket. It’s extremely warm. The only issue is that my dog seems to like it even more than me.” Available sizes: 50 x 65 inches — King

3. A Plush Blanket For Any Season Bedsure Fleece Blanket $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This highly recommended Bedsure fleece blanket is one you can reach for any time of year. Available in crib size all the way to king size and in a variety of colors, this 100% microfiber plush blanket is a crowd-pleaser, with a 4.6-star rating overall from more than 54,400 reviews. It has a smooth, soft texture on one side and a fleecier feel on the other, but it's pleasant to wrap up with in either direction. Its thickness rating is a medium-weight 240 GSM. Amazon customers applaud the lack of pilling and continued softness when you machine-wash it in cold water and on the delicate setting. Positive Amazon review: “It's a lightweight blanket that's still very fluffy, soft, and super cozy. It's light enough to be a summer blanket but it also keeps you warm enough during the chilly summer to fall nights.” Available sizes: 30 x 40 inches — 108 x 90 inches

4. A Heavy Plush Comforter For Your Bed Vellux Plush Luxe Blanket $70 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a plush comforter for your bed, this Vellux bed blanket will do the trick. The whole blanket is made from 100% polyester: The outer layers are soft and minky with a quilted stitching pattern, while the inside is filled with a premium polyester fill that gives it a lofty feel. Most satisfied Amazon shoppers report that it's a medium to heavy blanket and very warm. The manufacturer doesn't offer GSM for the Twin and Full/Queen sizes, but in the Amazon customer section, it lists the King size blanket as measuring a very warm 495 GSM, the heaviest out of all these picks. This Vellux blanket is hypoallergenic and machine washable as well as dryer-safe. It comes in a handful of colors. Positive Amazon review: “Nice quality blanket. My husband and I only use this during the winter months. It’s perfect for those cold nights. Nice enough to use as a solid color comforter. I would highly recommend, as long as you don’t mind heavy warm blankets on top of you while you sleep. Washes up beautifully! Available sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, King