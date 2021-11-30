Lifetime Is Releasing 30 (!) New Holiday Movies This Year
That's a whole lotta Lifetime.
It’s been nearly 25 years since Lifetime first started releasing Christmas movies with 1997’s On the Second Day of Christmas. But Lifetime has come a long way since that first film starring Mary Stuart Masterson and Mark Ruffalo. Since 2005, the network has released multiple new holiday-themed films every year, and each year, the amount keeps growing. Lifetime’s 2021 Christmas movie schedule brings a record-setting 30 new titles for fans to enjoy, one for every day of the month leading up to the 25th.
Lifetime’s lineup for 2021 has already been going since before Thanksgiving, with releases stretching back to Nov. 12. But that doesn’t mean fans have missed out. Because of Lifetime’s wall-to-wall Christmas movie schedule blocks, every film released in 2021 will reair at some point in December. (Also, fun fact, Lifetime will air On The Second Day of Christmas this year, as it has done every year since the movie’s release.)
This year’s lineup is one of the most diverse yet for Lifetime, with actors from all corners of Hollywood. Actors include actors like Jacky Lai, Maria Menounos, Mario Lopez, Tatyana Ali, Aimee Garcia, Michael Xavia, Rehka Sharma, and Tia Mowry. There are music stars, too, like Reba McEntire, Smokey Robinson, Mya, Marie Osmond, John Schneider, Corbin Bleu, Kelly Rowland, and Kirk Franklin, just to name some of the featured performers this holiday season.
Here’s the full list of new titles that are part of the 2021 “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” Christmas movie schedule. All premieres are at 8 p.m. ET.
Friday, Nov. 12
- An Ice Wine Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 13
- A Picture Perfect Holiday
Friday, Nov. 19
- Dancing Through the Snow
Saturday, Nov. 20
- You Make it Feel Like Christmas
Sunday, Nov. 21
- Baking Spirits Bright
Friday, Nov. 26
- Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune
Saturday, Nov. 27
- Merry Liddle Christmas Baby
Sunday, Nov. 28
- Miracle in Motor City
Monday, Nov. 29
- Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion
Tuesday, Nov. 30
- Saying Yes to Christmas
Wednesday, Dec. 1
- Match Made in Mistletoe
Thursday, Dec. 2
- A Christmas Village Romance
Friday, Dec. 3
- A Christmas Dance Reunion
Saturday, Dec. 4
- Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 5
- My Favorite Christmas Melody
Monday, Dec. 6
- Secretly Santa
Tuesday, Dec. 7
- Christmas Movie Magic
Wednesday, Dec. 8
- Christmas With a Crown
Thursday, Dec. 9
- A Fiancé for Christmas
Friday, Dec. 10
- Holiday in Santa Fe
Saturday, Dec. 11
- The Holiday Fix Up
Sunday, Dec. 12
- People Presents: Blending Christmas
Monday, Dec. 13
- Maps and Mistletoe
Tuesday, Dec. 14
- Ghosts of Christmas Past
Wednesday, Dec. 15
- The Enchanted Christmas Cake
Thursday, Dec. 16
- Christmas by Chance
Friday, Dec. 17
- Mistletoe in Montana
Saturday, Dec. 18
- Toying With The Holidays
Sunday, Dec. 19
- Under the Christmas Tree
Monday, Dec. 20
- Candy Cane Candidate
Tuesday, Dec. 21
- The Christmas Ball
Wednesday, Dec. 22
- It Takes a Christmas Village
Thursday, Dec. 23
- Rebuilding a Dream Christmas
Friday, Dec. 24
- Hot Chocolate Holiday
Saturday, Dec. 25
- Writing Around the Christmas Tree