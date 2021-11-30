Lifetime Is Releasing 30 (!) New Holiday Movies This Year

It’s been nearly 25 years since Lifetime first started releasing Christmas movies with 1997’s On the Second Day of Christmas. But Lifetime has come a long way since that first film starring Mary Stuart Masterson and Mark Ruffalo. Since 2005, the network has released multiple new holiday-themed films every year, and each year, the amount keeps growing. Lifetime’s 2021 Christmas movie schedule brings a record-setting 30 new titles for fans to enjoy, one for every day of the month leading up to the 25th.

Lifetime’s lineup for 2021 has already been going since before Thanksgiving, with releases stretching back to Nov. 12. But that doesn’t mean fans have missed out. Because of Lifetime’s wall-to-wall Christmas movie schedule blocks, every film released in 2021 will reair at some point in December. (Also, fun fact, Lifetime will air On The Second Day of Christmas this year, as it has done every year since the movie’s release.)

This year’s lineup is one of the most diverse yet for Lifetime, with actors from all corners of Hollywood. Actors include actors like Jacky Lai, Maria Menounos, Mario Lopez, Tatyana Ali, Aimee Garcia, Michael Xavia, Rehka Sharma, and Tia Mowry. There are music stars, too, like Reba McEntire, Smokey Robinson, Mya, Marie Osmond, John Schneider, Corbin Bleu, Kelly Rowland, and Kirk Franklin, just to name some of the featured performers this holiday season.

Here’s the full list of new titles that are part of the 2021 “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” Christmas movie schedule. All premieres are at 8 p.m. ET.

Friday, Nov. 12

An Ice Wine Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 13

A Picture Perfect Holiday

Friday, Nov. 19

Dancing Through the Snow

Saturday, Nov. 20

You Make it Feel Like Christmas

Sunday, Nov. 21

Baking Spirits Bright

Friday, Nov. 26

Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune

Saturday, Nov. 27

Merry Liddle Christmas Baby

Sunday, Nov. 28

Miracle in Motor City

Monday, Nov. 29

Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Saying Yes to Christmas

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Match Made in Mistletoe

Thursday, Dec. 2

A Christmas Village Romance

Friday, Dec. 3

A Christmas Dance Reunion

Saturday, Dec. 4

Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 5

My Favorite Christmas Melody

Monday, Dec. 6

Secretly Santa

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Christmas Movie Magic

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Christmas With a Crown

Thursday, Dec. 9

A Fiancé for Christmas

Friday, Dec. 10

Holiday in Santa Fe

Saturday, Dec. 11

The Holiday Fix Up

Sunday, Dec. 12

People Presents: Blending Christmas

Monday, Dec. 13

Maps and Mistletoe

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Ghosts of Christmas Past

Wednesday, Dec. 15

The Enchanted Christmas Cake

Thursday, Dec. 16

Christmas by Chance

Friday, Dec. 17

Mistletoe in Montana

Saturday, Dec. 18

Toying With The Holidays

Sunday, Dec. 19

Under the Christmas Tree

Monday, Dec. 20

Candy Cane Candidate

Tuesday, Dec. 21

The Christmas Ball

Wednesday, Dec. 22

It Takes a Christmas Village

Thursday, Dec. 23

Rebuilding a Dream Christmas

Friday, Dec. 24

Hot Chocolate Holiday

Saturday, Dec. 25