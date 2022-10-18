The holiday season will be here before you know. In fact, even before Halloween has its time to shine, Disney is decking their halls and releasing a preview holiday collection that includes cozy sweaters and peppermint Loungefly backpacks. Also in their holiday shop on ShopDisney, you’ll be able to find a new Disney holiday 2022 Munchlings collection on ShopDisney as well.

Disney’s Munchlings are the cutest new character plushies that are also inspired by Disney Parks snacks. In the OG drop that launched at Disney’s D23 Expo, you can find a s’mores Baymax from Big Hero 6 and a cinnamon bun Mickey Mouse. They’re cute, cuddly, and smell like the dessert they’re inspired by. The Disney plushes also come in mystery surprise boxes that will tempt you to buy a bunch until you’ve collected them all. It’s quite dangerous for Disney collectors, and the Disney Munchlings holiday collection is just as cop-worthy.

While the Disney Munchlings Mystery Scented Plush Sweet Treats collection features a Minnie Mouse Peppermint Hard Candy and Mickey Mouse Cool Mint Candy that are perfect companions for the holiday season, ShopDisney has also unveiled three new Disney Munchlings that are inspired by holiday treats that you’ll want to get all your besties for Christmas.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

This Mickey Mouse Was Peppermint To Be In Your Collection Mickey Mouse Peppermint Bark Cupcake ShopDisney $35 See on ShopDisney Who knew Mickey Mouse could be more adorable than he already is? This peppermint bark cupcake version of Mickey for Munchlings is candy cane scented and so soft. You’ll want to cuddle with it and wrap yourself up in a warm blanket as the temp outside drops during the holidays.

This Minnie Mouse Is As Sweet As Candy Canes Minnie Mouse Candy Cane Crush Cupcake ShopDisney $35 See on ShopDisney Of course Mickey and Minnie Mouse would be matching as holiday cupcakes, but Minnie is a candy cane cupcake instead of peppermint bark. However, she also smells like candy canes like the Mickey version does and comes with the most adorable holly berry bow on top. If you’re getting Mickey, you might as well get Minnie as well, right?

This Stitch Smells Like A Funnel Cake Stitch Frosted Gingerbread Cookie ShopDisney $35 See on ShopDisney When it’s not the holiday season, the Stitch in Disney’s holiday Munchlings collection is a pineapple upside-down cake, which is very fitting for a character from Hawaii. For the most wonderful time of the year, though, the Stitch plush comes as a gingerbread man. Complete with a peppermint bowtie and frosting on his ears, Stitch has never looked cuter. He even smells amazing with a funnel cake scent. It may not be gingerbread scented, but no one’s going to complain about the smell of funnel cakes in your home.

These festive Disney Munchlings are just the start of what Disney has in store for the holiday season this year. Disneyland has already announced that their holiday celebrations will begin Nov. 11 for both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park.

This year, you can expect holiday characters, food, merch, and decor if you’re visiting the parks. However, for a celebration closer to home, shop the holiday Disney Munchlings collection on ShopDisney and make yourself some peppermint hot chocolate and gingerbread cookies before watching your fave movie on Disney+.