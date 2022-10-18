Disney's Holiday 2022 Munchlings Collection Has Scented Plushes
They smell like funnel cakes and candy canes.
The holiday season will be here before you know. In fact, even before Halloween has its time to shine, Disney is decking their halls and releasing a preview holiday collection that includes cozy sweaters and peppermint Loungefly backpacks. Also in their holiday shop on ShopDisney, you’ll be able to find a new Disney holiday 2022 Munchlings collection on ShopDisney as well.
Disney’s Munchlings are the cutest new character plushies that are also inspired by Disney Parks snacks. In the OG drop that launched at Disney’s D23 Expo, you can find a s’mores Baymax from Big Hero 6 and a cinnamon bun Mickey Mouse. They’re cute, cuddly, and smell like the dessert they’re inspired by. The Disney plushes also come in mystery surprise boxes that will tempt you to buy a bunch until you’ve collected them all. It’s quite dangerous for Disney collectors, and the Disney Munchlings holiday collection is just as cop-worthy.
While the Disney Munchlings Mystery Scented Plush Sweet Treats collection features a Minnie Mouse Peppermint Hard Candy and Mickey Mouse Cool Mint Candy that are perfect companions for the holiday season, ShopDisney has also unveiled three new Disney Munchlings that are inspired by holiday treats that you’ll want to get all your besties for Christmas.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
These festive Disney Munchlings are just the start of what Disney has in store for the holiday season this year. Disneyland has already announced that their holiday celebrations will begin Nov. 11 for both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park.
This year, you can expect holiday characters, food, merch, and decor if you’re visiting the parks. However, for a celebration closer to home, shop the holiday Disney Munchlings collection on ShopDisney and make yourself some peppermint hot chocolate and gingerbread cookies before watching your fave movie on Disney+.