The Beyoncé Renaissance is just getting started. After rumors swirled about the Queen Bey going on a world tour in support of her seventh studio album, an announcement at a recent auction seemed to confirmed that a Renaissance tour is coming in 2023.

On Oct. 22, Los Angeles’ WACO Theater Center held its fifth annual Wearable Art Gala. The annual event was co-founded by Bey's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson and her husband, Richard, to raise funds to support WACO Theater's youth mentorship programs. Tina and her husband co-host the event, which includes a raffle for various items and experiences. Beyoncé and Jay-Z were in attendance, of course, with daughter Blue Ivy tagging along. (The 10-year-old even bid $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings.)

One of the items that attendees bid on was “a UNIQUE experience” to see Beyoncé on tour next year. “Celebrating her seventh studio album, Beyoncé has announced that she will be taking Renaissance on tour and we are offering an exclusive 2 to see her live from anywhere around the world, courtesy of United Airlines and their Polaris package,” the slide that was projected on screens at the gala read.

The total package was valued at $20,000 and included two first-class international tickets to see Beyoncé, a three-night stay at a Marriott hotel, and two tickets to the Renaissance tour, complete with a guided backstage tour by Miss Tina. According to Yahoo! News, video from the event showed that bids on the package reached at least $50,000. While the final price that the lucky bidder paid has not been confirmed, an attendee claimed on Twitter that the package was ultimately auctioned off for an eye-popping $150,000.

Meanwhile, the Beyhive has been eagerly awaiting the release of the Renaissance visual album since its release nearly three months ago. Unlike her smash 2016 album Lemonade, which was released with an accompanying film, Renaissance was released on July 29 with little news about when the visuals would be coming. Maybe the Renaissance tour will be a part of the visuals itself, or maybe she’ll release an accompanying concert film à la HΘMΣCΘMING.

2023 is shaping up to be a big year for big-name artists hitting the road. Super Bowl halftime show headliner Rihanna is rumored to be going on tour after the big show next year, while Taylor Swift is also reported to be going on tour in support of her new album Midnights.

Time to start saving now.