I am still recovering from Sebastian Bear-McClard reportedly “serial cheating” on Emily Ratajkowski — that one really hurt. ICYMI, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard were married for four years before divorce rumors surfaced on July 15. At the time, a Page Six source claimed that the producer cheated on the model. Oh, and they also called him “gross” and a “dog.” (Big yikes.) Though Ratajkowski has stayed pretty quiet on the speculation, she opened up more about life post-marriage in an Oct. 20 Harper’s Bazaar interview, and her quote about her divorce from Bear-McClard is inspiring.

“I feel all the emotions,” Ratajowski shared during the interview, per Us Weekly. “I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.” ❤️

The silver lining in all this divorce drama? It sounds like the author has a lot of time for self-reflection in her new single era. “I can tell you that I have never been single before,” she revealed. “To use the TikTok phrase, I was a bit of a ‘pick-me girl’ in the sense that I wasn’t very good at deciding what I liked.”

Emma McIntyre /VF20/WireImage/Getty Images

She recalled a bad pattern of putting other peoples’ feelings before her own when dating. “I really wanted to be chosen,” the model shared. “It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them. I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth.”

Now that she’s outgrown those habits, it seems like Ratajkowski is able to enjoy dating more. “I don’t have that anymore,” she said. “So now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts.’” I love this for her!

Ratajkowski may be single now, but is she ready to mingle? “I have gone on dates,” she told Harpers Bazaar. “But give me time!” According to the Daily Mail, she has been seeing some people. On Oct. 14, Ratajkowski was spotted making out with Orazio Rispo, DJ and Chief of Strategy Officer at SPROKIT. And Rispo’s not her only recent suitor; per a Sept. 27 Us Weekly report, Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt were “getting to know each other” and “excited to see where things [went].” 👀

Wishing Ratajkowski all the best as she heals and gets back into dating.