A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Nov. 30, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Ava Phillippe Is Unrecognizable With Her Stunning New Hair Color

Ava is no longer her mother’s twin, thanks to her vibrant new hair color. She recently joined the ranks of celebs who have been going bold with color choices this year, like Kendall Jenner and Megan Fox. And on Ava? TBH, it’s giving Disney princess vibes in the best way. READ MORE

Your December Horoscope Is Full Of Hope

There’s something innately whimsical about the holiday season, all thanks to the sun’s journey through bountiful Sagittarius. This fiery sign makes your December monthly horoscope celebratory in all the best ways, whether that’s in your personal or professional life. But make no mistake, Capricorn will arrive just in time for you to start planning all those new year’s resolutions in earnest. READ MORE

TRENDING

How To DIY Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams Makeup With Just 2 Products

Hair and makeup designer Tara McDonald has managed to make “Wednesday Addams makeup” a whole entire vibe. Her sparse but intentional approach to Wednesday’s glam has already garnered a cult following and over 26 million views on TikTok — and you can recreate the exact soft goth Wednesday Addams makeup at home with just two products. READ MORE

Try These Airport Lounge Hacks Going Viral On TikTok For Your Next Trip

Getting access into an airport lounge may be a good idea if you’re exhausted from flying and have more travel ahead of you, need a quiet and clean place to do work between flights, or just because you simply deserve to live the good life — and it doesn’t have to drain your bank account. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF

Get all this (and more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Elite Daily newsletter.