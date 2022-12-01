Elite Daily Newsletter: November 30, 2022
Ava Phillippe is unrecognizable in new hair color, what your December horoscope has in store, and more.
Ava Phillippe Is Unrecognizable With Her Stunning New Hair Color
Ava is no longer her mother’s twin, thanks to her vibrant new hair color. She recently joined the ranks of celebs who have been going bold with color choices this year, like Kendall Jenner and Megan Fox. And on Ava? TBH, it’s giving Disney princess vibes in the best way. READ MORE
Your December Horoscope Is Full Of Hope
There’s something innately whimsical about the holiday season, all thanks to the sun’s journey through bountiful Sagittarius. This fiery sign makes your December monthly horoscope celebratory in all the best ways, whether that’s in your personal or professional life. But make no mistake, Capricorn will arrive just in time for you to start planning all those new year’s resolutions in earnest. READ MORE
Hair and makeup designer Tara McDonald has managed to make “Wednesday Addams makeup” a whole entire vibe. Her sparse but intentional approach to Wednesday’s glam has already garnered a cult following and over 26 million views on TikTok — and you can recreate the exact soft goth Wednesday Addams makeup at home with just two products. READ MORE
Try These Airport Lounge Hacks Going Viral On TikTok For Your Next Trip
Getting access into an airport lounge may be a good idea if you’re exhausted from flying and have more travel ahead of you, need a quiet and clean place to do work between flights, or just because you simply deserve to live the good life — and it doesn’t have to drain your bank account. READ MORE
