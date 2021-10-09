Netflix's New That '70s Show Spinoff Will Rock An Entirely New Generation

In the spirit of Fez, “I said good day!” TBH, it is a good day because That ’70s Show is getting a spinoff series, and it’s coming to Netflix. Set two decades later, That ’90s Show is officially in the works, and fans of the cult classic sitcom will want to know all the details. So if you’re hype about a new spin on the series, here’s everything to know about That ’90s Show, including the Netflix release date, cast, and trailer.

That ’70s Show has always had a big fan following, but it experienced a major resurgence in 2020 thanks to the series conveniently streaming on Netflix amid lockdown. The series first made its debut on FOX in 1998 and introduced tons of actors who would go on to achieve A-list fame, like Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Topher Grace, and Wilmer Valderrama. Talks of a That ’70s Show revival series began in April 2018 when Kunis addressed the question during a CinemaCon event for The Spy Who Dumped Me. At the time, she said “maybe” the cast would reprise their roles. “I can’t say ‘no,’ because we’re all still very good friends, but we’re all in such different places in our life,” she said.

Although it took a few years, the spinoff is now officially confirmed. According to Deadline, on Friday, Oct. 8, Netflix gave the green light to the spinoff That ’90s Show, a follow-up series to That ’70s Show. That ’70s Show ended in 2006, leaving the characters on the last day of the ’70s, just before Jan. 1, 1980.

Without further ado, here’s everything to know so far about That ‘90s Show.

That ’90s Show Netflix Release Date

You might be waiting a while until you hear Kelso say “Burn!” again (unless you’re rewatching That ’70s Show). Unfortunately, since Netflix just greenlit the series for a 10-episode run on Oct. 8, there’s no official release date as of publication.

Fox

However, you can count on the production and filming stages to take at least a year, so you might be seeing That ’90s Show in the fall of 2022. Here’s to hoping it doesn’t take any longer than that since it would be the perfect fall comedy premiere.

That ’90s Show Cast

That ’90s Show will revolve around Red and Kitty Forman, with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as the wise-cracking parents. Smith and Rupp are also executive producing the show with its creators, series showrunner Gregg Mettler and Bonnie, Terry, and Lindsay Turner.

So what about Donna Pinciotti (played by Laura Prepon), Eric Forman (Topher Grace), Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), and the rest of the gang? None of the original cast of basement-dwellers is confirmed to return just yet, but there’s a good chance some may pop up in the new show.

Fox

Since the plot will focus on the Forman household, you might expect to see similar antics from your fave OG characters of That ’70s Show. Odds are, you will, but it won’t be the central feature of the show. Instead, there will be some new cast members at the forefront of the series. It sounds like the main character will be Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia Forman, who befriends a new generation of Point Place kids in Wisconsin.

So far, there are no confirmations that other cast members from the original series will return, but you can probably expect guest appearances from Grace, Kutcher, and Prepon, at the least. As to who will play the new teens? That remains unclear for now.

That ’90s Show Trailer

Fox

Since the show is still in the earliest stages of production, there is no official trailer for That ’90s Show yet, so you’ll want to stay tuned for its debut.

That ’90s Show Plot

The show will focus on the Forman family, as Eric’s daughter Leia is visiting her grandparents in Wisconsin in the summer of 1995. There, Leia will meet and bond with the latest generation of Point Place kids, with plenty of quips from Kitty and Red.

Since the series is still in its early stages, you’ll want to stay tuned for more info.