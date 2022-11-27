There’s something innately whimsical about the holiday season, despite whether you choose to celebrate. This is all thanks to the sun’s journey through bountiful Sagittarius, making your December 2022 monthly horoscope all the more celebratory.

Shortly after the month begins, otherworldly Neptune — the planet of compassion, dreams, secrets and universal love — will conclude its backward journey through Pisces on Dec. 3. The influence of Neptune has everything to do with your faith, creativity, imagination, and wonder. With it now moving in direct motion, it’s almost as if the cosmos returned your rose-colored glasses. If you were lacking hope, faith, or dealing with harsh realities, Neptune direct will feel like the buffer you never knew you needed.

On Dec. 6, after journeying through optimistic Sagittarius, Mercury will ingress into Capricorn, which will shift your focus from worldly and opinionated to pragmatic and structured. Mercury is, after all, the planet of communication, thought process and immediate resources, so the seriousness of Saturn-ruled Capricorn will reflect onto your exchanges. Then on Dec. 9, Venus will join Mercury in this cardinal earth sign, adding matters of love, finances, and values to the mix. If you’re not interested in something long-lasting, then it’s probably not worth the investment.

On Dec. 21, during the winter solstice, the sun will make its debut in ambitious Capricorn, bringing emphasis to energies surrounding those of your personal and professional foundations. Disciplined and honest to a fault, this Saturn-ruled season has no room for sugar-coating, as its wake-up calls are similar to winter’s ruthless and unforgiving nature. Before ringing in the new year, however, Mercury will begin its first retrograde cycle of 2023 via the sign of Capricorn. This is the epitome of tending to some unfinished business.

Returning to work after a fun-filled holiday break is easier said than done, but Mercury retrograde doesn’t necessarily help the situation either. So, make sure to double check your work alarms, or send that out-of-office if you decide to take a few more days off. Otherwise, if things are slow in the workplace, this is an opportunity for you to take a closer look at your contracts, paperwork and/or pending emails.

Without further ado, here’s what December has in store for you, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries December 2022 Horoscope

You’re incredibly focused and as determined as ever, Aries. On top of reconnecting with your higher self, you’re being rejuvenated with a renewed sense of hope and spirituality. Your dreams are vivid, and your intuition is leading you toward your destiny. Take a moment to reflect on your soul mission as well as your legacy in the world. How has your professional life evolved this past year?

Taurus December 2022 Horoscope

You’re exploring other horizons in your energetic exchanges and intimate partnerships. And with boundless Neptune stationing direct, you may start to become more conscious of the positive and negative influences stemming from your extended network, despite whether it be a family unit or group of friends. If you’re feeling intuitively guided to shift your focus to the long term, it’s not a coincidence.

Gemini December 2022 Horoscope

If you and your partner(s) aren’t seeing eye to eye on a particular topic, don’t be discouraged, Gemini. If anything, a lack of harmony within a connection will shift your perception in ways you were not expecting. This could be with regards to a professional path you’re interested in pursuing, or an authority figure you work with and/or report to. The good thing is, you’re getting your creative mojo back, so work your magic.

Cancer December 2022 Horoscope

December is giving you something to believe in, Cancer. Neptune direct will not only be opening new doors of opportunity, but also adorning your imagination with color all over again. If you’ve been neglecting your health and overextending yourself in the workplace, a part of you may feel the urge to surrender all expectations. The same goes for those of you seeking mindfulness experts and spiritual mentors, so don’t hesitate to test your luck.

Leo December 2022 Horoscope

You’re reconnecting with your creative muse, and your confidence is sky-rocketing, Leo. The best part? If you’ve been lacking hope when it comes to a personal or professional union, there is magic being restored in your favor. Be it romantically or in terms of shared assets, Neptune direct can be equally as inspiring as it is serendipitous. Feeling lucky? An intuitive gamble could turn out to be incredibly prosperous.

Virgo December 2022 Horoscope

The only way to find your bliss is by consciously choosing to prioritize yourself, Virgo. If there’s been a lack of balance when it comes to your personal versus professional life, these energies are being brought to your attention at the start of the month. The same goes for those of you working on building toward a new foundation, yet find yourself having to succumb to the desires of an authority figure. What will it take for you to stand your ground?

Libra December 2022 Horoscope

You’ve got a pep in your step this month, Libra. On top of having the desire to brainstorm, socialize, and scroll through your eclectic social media feeds, you could also be feeling the pull to take an impromptu road trip. This may or may not involve visiting family who lives at a distance, but it’s very possible with the holiday festivities now in session. Be it a holiday potluck or a charming dinner with your siblings, you couldn’t be happier.

Scorpio December 2022 Horoscope

Hide your credit card, Scorpio. Everyone knows what you’re capable of when you have money in the bank, and this risky behavior tends to multiply during the holiday seasons. Mind you, it’s important to be discerning with your gracious gift-giving skills this year. You may want to save some for a rainy day.

Sagittarius December 2022 Horoscope

Happy birthday, Sagittarius. Your solar season is in full effect, and with your lucky planetary ruler, Jupiter, back to business as usual, you’re also back to your carpe diem ways. Granted, Mars continues to retrograde in Gemini, which can trigger quarrels and heated discussions with your significant others. Neptune is also stationing direct this month, which adds a layer of elusiveness to matters surrounding family, home, and your inner foundation.

Capricorn December 2022 Horoscope

Take a load off, Capricorn. Your birthday season doesn’t kick off until the winter solstice, and the cosmos are giving you the green light for some well-deserved R&R. It gets better though, considering Neptune will be stationing direct at the beginning of the month, which affects everything from your daily inspirations to your creative musings. The same goes for those of you who have recently lost hope or faith in something, so chin up.

Aquarius December 2022 Horoscope

You’re tapping into your higher mind, and rediscovering your kaleidoscope of talents and colorful charms, Aquarius. Neptune direct is not only bringing significant changes to your value systems, but also dissolving the boundaries that exist between you and your soul magic. Gathering with your best pals for the holidays? Others of you may prioritize your hustle instead, and network with new prospects and peers. You will be ready for a nap once Capricorn season rolls around, which is equivalent to your winter hibernating period.

Pisces December 2022 Horoscope

On top of the fact that your celestial ruler, Neptune, is back to business as usual, the sun is also beaming through the most visible area of your chart, granting you with public notoriety and a trail-blazing sense of authority. What are you manifesting for 2023? How can you turn these dreams into a reality? If you’re feeling inspired to take a risk in your professional life, let your passions and intuition be your guide.