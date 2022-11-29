Wednesday Addams, full of woe, is the internet’s new soft goth glam inspo-ster girl. Jenna Ortega’s iteration of everyone’s favorite mini-goth, the titular character in Netflix’s darkly comedic Wednesday, is more likely to take a selfie lit by a blood moon than by a ring light, but hair and makeup designer Tara McDonald still managed to make “Wednesday Addams makeup” a whole entire vibe. Her sparse but intentional approach to Wednesday’s glam has already garnered a cult following and over 26 million views on TikTok and you can recreate Jenna Ortega’s exact soft goth Wednesday Addams makeup at home with just two products.

In an interview conducted by trend whisperer Cat Quinn and shared via Instagram, McDonald explained how Ortega’s perfect balance of goth girl sallowness and cool girl “I woke up like this” glam was achieved with a blend of two powders from a cult-fave professional makeup line. Using MAC Cosmetics’ Sculpting Powder in shades Sculpt and Shadowy, McDonald created the contour that defined Ortega’s cheekbones and the internet’s new fave aesthetic. To nail the eldest Addams child’s aesthetic that Quinn describes as “half-dead, but still fresh and modern,” grab a powder makeup brush and add these two sculpting shades to your online shopping cart.

In an Instagram Reel posted on Monday, Nov. 28, Quinn broke down the inspiration behind Wednesday’s snatched but spooky makeup. “McDonald wanted to stay true to the original... but make [Ortega] a young and modern Wednesday for this generation,” Quinn explained. To achieve this, McDonald paired a super sheer base — the better to see Ortega’s freckles — and blended the two MAC Cosmetics powders to sculpt the actor’s cheekbones.

Both powders are matte and cost $19 each. Sculpt is a soft taupe while Shadowy is a deep brown. Together, the two powders mimic the shadows naturally created by Ortega’s cheekbones without giving the appearance of wearing much makeup, something that Wednesday as a character wouldn’t be caught dead doing.