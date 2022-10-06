Reese Doesn't Get Why Everyone Calls Her Daughter Ava Her Twin

When it comes to Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, one thing’s for certain: the two look like twins. Well, that’s what the world — myself included — seems to think. Turns out that Witherspoon isn’t in agreement and doesn’t really see the resemblance with her daughter. OK, my head’s spinning a bit from that revelation, because there’s so much photographic evidence of the two that says otherwise.

On Oct. 4, Reese appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna where she discussed parenting her adult children. This uncanny photo Witherspoon posted on Instagram of herself smiling with Ava flashed across the screen and prompted TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager to say, “Wait, ya’ll are twins.”

Her co-host, Hoda Kotab, then said, “I can’t even look at that picture.”

“You think so?” Reese said in response, which prompted Jenna to ask her if she sees the familial resemblance. Well, she doesn’t.

“[Ava] and I don’t see it that much,” Reese said. Okay, well at least Hoda and Jenna see what I see.

The conversation quickly moved on to Reese’s parenting strategies. She shares 23-year-old Ava and 18-year-old son Deacon Phillippe with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe. She also has a 10-year-old son, Tennessee Toth with her husband Jim Toth.

“You establish a different relationship,” Reese said about parenting adult children. “First of all, you’re managing them a lot when they’re little and it’s very physical. And then it’s more emotional support. And suggestions, not telling them what to do when they get a little bit older.”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like many parents, Reese has always shown tremendous love to her children on social media. She’s especially shared sweet moments with Ava on Instagram, like their vibrant dinner date from last month and an occasional sunset portrait on the beach.

With Reese reprising her role as Elle Woods for Legally Blonde 3, I’d wager she reconsider the resemblance with Ava, who could play her on-screen daughter in the film or a young Elle in a flashback scene. Seriously, the look-a-like material is right there.