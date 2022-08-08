The Reason Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Made Her “Whole Year” Is So Sweet

Reese Witherspoon is having a major year. So far, she’s produced the new movie Where The Crawdads Sing and Surface, read so many books, and provided a much-needed update on Legally Blonde 3. (It’s coming, but she doesn’t know when yet.) However, the activity that might just be bringing her the most joy this year is being a mom.

On Aug. 7, Witherspoon posted a selfie to Instagram where her oldest son, Deacon Phillippe, is giving her a hug. “This hug made my whole year,” she wrote. Aww!

Deacon, whom Witherspoon shares with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, alongside his sister, Ava Phillippe, had a perfect response. He commented, “Miss you so much,” under the photo.

Witherspoon also shared the heartwarming IG post on her IG story.

Instagram/ReeseWitherspoon

Witherspoon, like any other mom, is immensely proud of her son for his achievements. On Aug. 5, Deacon released his debut EP JUSTAKID on SoundCloud. The following day, per Us Weekly, Witherspoon posted an IG story with a link to Deacon’s SoundCloud and shared her excitement about the new tunes.

“Listening [to JUSTAKID] on repeat! I love watching you create music & putting your thoughts/ heart/ ideas into the world,” she captioned the post, per Us Weekly. She commented on his IG post announcing the EP’s release, too, writing, “So proud of You!”

Deacon is also set to make his acting debut on the upcoming third season of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. The Mindy Kaling-helmed comedy returns later this month with Deacon playing a new character, Parker. Ahead of the new season, Netflix released cast images, including a photo of Deacon sporting a tie-dye hoodie.

Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022

Needless to say Reese has reason to be a proud momma bear.