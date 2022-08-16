There’s nothing sweeter than toasting to a great evening with your mom. Recently, Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, enjoyed a heartwarming mother-daughter moment — or in this case, a twin moment. On Aug. 14, the Little Fires Everywhere star shared several photos on Instagram from her dinner date with her daughter. Seriously, it’s like looking in the mirror whenever the duo are seen together.

The photo carousel saw both Reese and Ava posing with vibrant cocktails at Los Angeles’ Cali-French eatery, Violet Bistro. In the first photo, Ava seamlessly channeled her mom’s iconic character from Legally Blonde, Elle Woods, with her blonde waves and red lipstick.

“Love my dinner date,” the actor captioned the post, alongside a pink flower and dazzling heart emoji. Reese followed up the shot of Ava with a photo of herself sporting a black ruched blouse. How cute!

Reese shares Ava and her oldest son, Deacon Phillippe, with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe. Fans couldn’t help but notice just how much Ava is Reese’s doppelgänger. One user noted, “Mother and daughter??? NO, sisters,” with a sparkling emoji, while another commented, “Just straight up copy and paste,” with a white-hued heart emoji.

When it comes to sharing charming family portraits on social media, Reese definitely wins a gold medal in that category. The actor has posted several adorable moments with her children, including one with Ava last month. On July 10, the Legally Blonde star posted photos on Instagram of the duo happily smiling at the beach. In the second shot, Ava was seen giving her mom a quick makeup refresh, which is so relatable.

“Love sharing sunsets with my girl *esp when she fixes my makeup,” Reese captioned the shot, including several loving emojis.

Earlier this month, on Aug. 7, Reese also posted a selfie of herself embracing her son, Deacon, noting that the hug “made [her] whole year.” My heart can’t take these sweet moments.

Here’s to more touching family portraits from Reese.