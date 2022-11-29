There’s only one “Queen of Christmas,” and she comes around each year (kind of like Santa Claus) to sing her iconic holiday carol and turn the world extra festive. It’s Mariah Carey, of course, and she’s hosting the ultimate Christmas in New York City experience this December for two lucky fans. For just over $20, you can visit Mariah Carey’s penthouse, book a three-night stay at the Plaza Hotel, and enjoy an itinerary featuring Carey’s favorite Christmas attractions, including tickets to her “Merry Christmas To All!” concert at Madison Square Garden, a luxury shopping spree, and a lot more. Here’s how to book Mariah Carey’s Ultimate Holiday Experience through Booking.com for a very merry weekend stay in the Big Apple.

The lucky bookers will be charged $20.19 per night (for a total of just $60.57 total) in honor of the year “All I Want For Christmas” first reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This getaway will definitely be all you want for Christmas, because it’s packed with so many exclusive holiday surprises that might make this December your most festive holiday season yet. Carey, who called the experience “an unforgettable and magical extravaganza” in a press release, will be hosting the booking, which includes private tours with the singer as well as visits to some of Carey’s favorite holiday attractions in New York City.

From Dec. 16 through Dec. 19, one fan and their plus-one will enjoy a stay at the iconic Plaza Hotel in the Grand Luxe King room. They’ll also get to visit Carey’s fabulous penthouse for a private cocktail hour and professional holiday card photoshoot on the terrace. The singer is really pampering her fans, because not only will they get tickets to her “Merry Christmas To All!” show, but they’ll also get to see the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, with special VIP access including a private reception, tour of Radio City Music Hall, and a meet-and-greet with a Rockette.

Unsurprisingly, the Queen of Christmas also wants to take this opportunity to show fans some of her favorite Manhattan holiday attractions. Carey will also be bringing the bookers to the Top of the Rock for a guided tour as well as to a private ice skating session at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. The booking includes dinner reservations at Carey’s favorite restaurants, Nobu and Mr. Chow, as well as a special Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree. She’s also gifting a signed copy of her book “The Christmas Princess” that you can read beside the cozy Plaza fireplace.

Bookings for Mariah Carey’s Ultimate Holiday Experience begin Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. ET, and since the $20.19 stay is only available on a first come, first serve basis, make sure to be on time because only one pair will be able to attend. It’s safe to say this will be a holiday getaway in NYC like none other, and just as over the top and glamorous as Carey herself.