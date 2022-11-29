Just when you thought that the laws of space and time had made it impossible for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love story to get any more romantic, J.Lo revealed the secret message inscribed on her engagement ring. Even if demonstrative newlyweds who wear matching outfits and double up on wedding ceremonies don’t usually hit you in the feels, you’re going to want to grab some tissues for this one, because the three words Affleck had inscribed on J.Lo’s engagement ring are unexpectedly sweet and don’t contain “I,” “love,” or “you.”

During a Monday, Nov. 28 interview with Apple Music about her forthcoming album, This Is Me … Now, J.Lo got teary-eyed talking about her relationship, true love, and the inscription inside her second Bennifer engagement ring. (She returned the first ring from Affleck when the couple split in 2002.) The "If You Had My Love" singer shared that her next album, This Is Me … Now, “[captures] me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life.” The whole message of the album, in her own words, is “true love does exist.” As proof, the Marry Me actor revealed that her engagement ring has “Not. Going. Anywhere.” inscribed inside the band. It’s a romantic enough sentiment at face value, but the Mr. Darcy levels of romance that followed as J.Lo explained the story behind the words will have you ready to declare your steadfast devotion to the next person who slides into your DMs.

Beyond being the words everyone wants to hear when they reconcile after a long relationship hiatus, J.Lo shared that the phrase was one that Affleck led with when they rekindled their romance. “That’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like, ‘Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere,” Lopez said of the inscription and her husband, causing everyone on Earth even remotely still hung up on their ex to burst into tears.

The three small words carry so much weight for J.Lo that she even wrote a song titled “Not. Going. Anywhere.” If you’re in the mood to stay weeping, you can watch J.Lo’s interview in its entirety on YouTube and prepare to contemplate the existence of true love when This Is Me … Now drops in 2023.