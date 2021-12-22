OK, So When Is Emily In Paris Season 3 Coming?

Emily’s Parisian adventure got even more glamorous in Season 2... up until that tricky cliffhanger in the finale. The new season saw the expat marketing exec party on the beaches of Saint-Tropez, organizing an opulent fashion show in Versailles, and of course, juggling way too much romantic drama. Now that it’s time to say au revoir to the fashionable series once again, here’s what fans should know about a potential Emily in Paris Season 3, including when it may premiere and how the cast could be shaken up.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the Emily in Paris Season 2 finale. In its second season, Emily Cooper’s story was filled out even more by a new love interest, a big career move, and an even more complicated relationship with her crush Gabriel and his on-off girlfriend, Camille. Over her guilt of sleeping with Gabriel after knowing about his relationship with Camille, Emily distanced herself from him and started a relationship with charming Londoner Alfie instead... even though she clearly still had feelings for the French chef. In the end, Emily finally worked up the nerve to tell Gabriel she loves him, only to discover he had once again gotten back together with Camille. They really do have the worst timing, don’t they?

Somehow, though, Emily’s career ended up even more in flux than her romantic life. The final episode of Season 2 saw Sylvie, Julien, and Luc quit Savoir to start their own firm, which they invited Emily to be a part of. However, Emily is also up for a promotion if she returns to her life in Chicago.

Netflix

The season ended with Emily calling Sylvie to proclaim she’s made a decision, but viewers didn’t get to see what that decision was. Although Netflix hasn’t officially picked the show up for a third season yet, that cliffhanger makes it pretty clear Season 3 is in the cards, and it will kick off with Emily either staying in Paris or returning to Chicago.

Emily in Paris Season 3 Release Date

Netflix hasn’t picked up a third season yet, but it seems like it will soon. Both Season 1 and Season 2 premiered at the end of the year, so fans can likely expect Emily in Paris Season 3 to follow that trend and drop on Netflix toward the end of 2022.

Emily in Paris Season 3 Cast

The Season 2 finale could potentially set up a brand new cast for the show if Emily goes back to Chicago, but let’s be real — there’s no way Emily in Paris is going to become Emily in Chicago, right? Fans should expect the main cast to return, with the only question mark being Lucien Laviscount as Alfie. Season 2 ended with Alfie revealing he had to return to London, although he did say he wanted to make a long-distance relationship work with Emily, so he may still pop up in the future.

Emily in Paris Season 3 Trailer

It’s way too early for there to be any footage of Season 3. Hopefully fans will get a look at all the new fashions, settings, and romantic drama sometime in 2022.