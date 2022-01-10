Everything To Know About Emily In Paris Season 4 So Far

Emily in Paris isn’t making a French exit anytime soon. Netflix pretty much confirmed the romantic comedy series is a huge hit for the streamer when it picked up not one, but two new seasons of the show at the same time. So, where will Emily’s wild escapades take her next? Here are all the deets about Emily in Paris Season 4.

Netflix shocked fans on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, by announcing Emily in Paris had been picked up for a third and fourth season. The first part of the announcement wasn’t too surprising, since it was already pretty widely assumed a Season 3 pickup would arrive shortly after Season 2’s premiere given all the continued buzz around the show. But it’s not too often a show gets a two-season pickup, especially from the infamously cancel-happy Netflix.

At the time of the renewal, there’s not a lot fans know about Season 3, so of course, Season 4 is an even bigger mystery. But there are a few important details the two-season renewal does strongly imply, and it’s not too farfetched to make some educated guesses about when Season 4 will premiere and which characters will play major parts in it.

Emily In Paris Season 4 Release Date

Season 4 may be pretty far off, but it already has a highly probable premiere date. The first two seasons of the series premiered at the end of their respective years, one year apart, with Season 3 expected to follow that same schedule and air at the end of 2022. If that routine keeps up, you can expect to be marathoning the fourth season of Emily in Paris sometime in the last couple months of 2023.

Emily In Paris Season 4 Cast

Even if there’s a whole other season that’ll air before Season 4 that can totally shake things up, it’s hard to imagine the show will get rid of its core cast. Obviously, Lily Collins has to reprise her role as Emily in Season 4 or it just wouldn’t be Emily in Paris, and Emily’s bestie Mindy (Ashley Park) and her will-they-won’t-they love interest Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) are too integral to the show to not be in Season 4. Also likely to be part of Emily’s world for the long run is her mentor Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).

Emily In Paris Season 4 Trailer

It’s way too early to start looking for any Season 4 footage. Don’t expect to find out anything substantial about the fourth season until 2023.