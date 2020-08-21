Even sure things aren't always sure things. While both these popular shows were expected to get second seasons, The Society and I Am Not Okay With This are canceled at Netflix, a rep for the streamer confirmed to Elite Daily. Let the angry tweets commence.

On Friday, Aug. 21, Netflix revealed both YA hits would not go forward with their planned Season 2s. For fans of The Society, this is a major blow, since the show was publicly greenlit for a Season 2 back in July of 2019. I Am Not Okay With This, which debuted on the streamer in February of this year, had not gotten a Season 2 announcement yet, but apparently had already been given the go-ahead internally within Netflix.

Both series were generally considered successes for Netflix as they had a strong fanbase and popular social media presence. However, the coronavirus crisis has brought up unforeseen hardships that led to Netflix's decision to give these shows the axe.

"We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This," reads a statement Elite Daily obtained from Netflix. "We’re disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID, and we are grateful to these creators ... and all the writers, casts and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world."

The pandemic has been tough on pretty much every industry, and showbiz is not exempt. The economic impact of putting productions on hold, plus incorporating new safety and social distancing practices for future projects, can't be easy — especially when there's a large ensemble cast like The Society has.

Of course, this probably won't make these losses any easier for fans. Both shows ended their respective Season 1s on major cliffhangers: In The Society, Campbell, Harry, and Lexie staged a successful coup against Allie, and viewers learned the teens may be living in a parallel universe. For I Am Not Okay With This viewers, things were just starting to come together, as Syd accidentally killed Brad and then came face-to-face with someone who may have answers about her strange powers.

Unfortunately, it sounds like viewers are going to be left hanging onto those cliffs — that is, unless the creators share what would have happened going forward or another streamer or network swoops in to rescue either show.