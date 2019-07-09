After its debut in May 2019, Netflix's allegorical teen drama The Society had viewers brushing up on their biblical knowledge and facing flashbacks starring their high school reading of Lord of the Flies. The series followed a group of teenagers as they returned to their hometown after a failed camping trip and realized the adults had disappeared. The kids had actually ended up in a parallel universe with no obvious way to return home, but they could find legitimate answers soon. The Society Season 2 is officially happening, and in their video announcing the news, the cast is just as excited about the return to New Ham as viewers are.

On July 9, Netflix announced that the series would return for Season 2 in 2020. Premiering on Netflix on May 10, The Society combined Riverdale's darkness and Gossip Girl's romance for its story of New England teens trying to run the town successfully in the absence of their parents. After the initial bombshell of the kids being on their own, Allie (Kathryn Newton) took over as the group's leader in the wake of her sister's murder while football players, including Grizz (Jack Mulhern) and Luke (Alexander MacNicoll), stepped up to serve as police.

In private, loner Elle (Olivia DeJonge) suffered the verbal and physical abuse of boyfriend and local baddie Campbell (Toby Wallace). Meanwhile, Becca (Gideon Adlon) remained quiet about the identity of her baby's father as her best friend Sam's (Sean Berdy) feelings for Grizz complicated his promise to help Becca raise the baby. Brainiac Gordie (Jose Julian) figured out that they were living in a parallel universe identical to their home of West Ham, while aspiring doctor Kelly (Kristine Froseth) realized she recognized the mysterious man who drove them to this new world.

Netflix on YouTube

In the Season 1 finale, Campbell convinced Luke and his friends to stage a coup against Allie's leadership, telling others that she and best friend Will (Jacques Colimon) were planning to steal the mayoral election. Allie and Will's imprisonment played alongside Grizz's discovery of viable land and the kids learning that Pfeiffer, the man who drove them, had argued with town officials about removing a smell from the area before the parents disappeared. The bittersweet ending turned especially grim when a plaque back in West Ham confirmed that the adults were mourning the loss of their teens.

There are countless theories about the show's biblical references and similarities to the Pied Piper story, but for now, fans can delight in the cast's glee during a video announcing Season 2, which begins production later this year. Featuring main cast members in their own cell phone clips, the video addresses "the citizens of New Ham" and teases "big news" before Newton says that they are making another season of The Society. In addition to the reveal that many of the actors are actually Australian, the clips hint that Season 2 will have more answers about the father of Becca's baby and Charlie the baby.

Netflix on YouTube

Season 2 is bound to be even darker than Season 1's take on teenagers in a dystopian world, but at least this cast announcement promises that some fun happens behind the scenes. Season 1 of The Society is streaming on Netflix. Season 2 launches on Netflix in 2020.