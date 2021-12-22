Sorry Emily/Gabriel shippers, there’s a new man in Emily’s life. The second season of Emily in Paris introduced Alfie, a smug London banker who charms Emily as she shows him the wonders of Paris. If he looks familiar to you, that’s because Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie on Emily in Paris, has been on similarly fashionable shows like Katy Keene and Scream Queens as well.

Warning: Light spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 2 follow. Alfie is one of the most important newcomers in Season 2 of Emily in Paris, and he serves as a kind of mirror to Emily’s experiences. The two meet in their beginner French classes, and while they bond over being foreigners in Paris, their views of the city couldn’t be more different. Alfie locks himself away in the financial district, avoiding French culture at all costs, whereas Emily romanticizes Paris to an extreme, giddily embracing any opportunity to immerse herself in the city. Despite their differences, Emily and Alfie grow closer and begin dating. Things are still complicated by Emily’s feelings for Gabriel, but it looks like Emily and Alfie relationship may continue into a potential third season, so expect to see more of Laviscount.

Netflix

Laviscount got his start in British television, starring in shows like Grange Hill and Coronation Street. He even competed on a season of Celebrity Big Brother back in 2011, but American audiences will probably best recognize him from his network hits like Katy Keene and Scream Queens. Laviscount played the music exec Alexander Cabot in Katy Keene and doomed college student Earl Grey o]in the first season of Scream Queens. He also had the extremely buzzy role of Romeo Montague in Shonda Rhimes’ 2016 Shakespearean series Still Star-Crossed.

Emily in Paris isn’t the only reason Laviscount is being talked about at the moment. The actor has also recently been connected to Jesy Nelson. This is particularly juicy for Little Mix fans, because Laviscount was also rumored to have dated Nelson’s former bandmate, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, back in 2012, and... well... Nelson and Pinnock aren’t exactly on the best terms right now.

It seems drama just happens to follow Laviscount around, which obviously makes him perfect for Emily in Paris. After Season 1, pretty much everyone was rooting for Emily and Gabriel to get together, but now there may be quite a few Team Alfie (and Laviscount) stans out there.