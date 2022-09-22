Lily Collins' Bangs In Emily In Paris Season 3 Could Hint At A New Chapter

Going through a hair transformation when life gets a little complicated is a right of passage. Trying out a new color or undergoing a big chop is a well-documented response to stress, breakups, and breakdowns. Even fictional characters aren’t exempt. Following the dramatic end of Season 2, Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins got bangs. Emily Cooper, played by Collins, is kicking off the new season with a dramatic new look that could hint at new beginnings. It’s just like the classic saying: when the going gets tough, get bangs.

Warning: this article includes spoilers for Emily In Paris season 2. Fans of the show already knew that Season 3 was going to start off with a bang. The last season ended with Emily needing to make a huge career decision. Creating the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers, the season finale ended before the audience was able to see Emily choose between going back to Chicago or joining Sylvie, Julien, and Luc at a new firm. Sadly, I don’t have that answer, but I can tell you that she has committed to something: bangs. The new promo images Netflix shared on Thursday, Sept. 22, show off long, wispy bangs that have an almost ‘70s vibe. It’s a big move for Emily, so what gives?

Courtesy of Stépanie Branchu/Netflix 2022

Beyond the addition of the eye-brow grazing bangs, Emily’s Season 3 hair has a few other updates. The 29-year-old marketing associate went a little shorter and added some layers to her hair, but when it comes to styling her new ‘do, Emily’s sticking to her go-to barrel waves.

Of course, a major change like this didn’t come about by accident. It was an intentional character choice and may hint that more changes are on the way. In an interview with Byrdie, Collins explained some of the meaning behind Emily’s hair evolution. “We’re kind of allowing her surroundings and the people she’s with to help inform this new extension of her personality in France. It happens in her styling, makeup, and overall feelings about work and life — so why not her hair?” Collins said. TBH, it makes perfect sense.

Courtesy of Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix 2022

Emily has changed so much over the past two seasons, it’s about time she gets a new ‘do to reflect her growth. Even so, I can’t help but wonder who inspired this change. Does it have anything to do with her falling out with Gabriel? Or, could this change relate to someone new in Emily’s life that viewers haven’t seen yet? Sadly, fans will just have to wait and see.

Unfortunately, that wait has no clear end in sight. Although Netflix confirmed two more seasons for the show back in January 2022, there’s hardly been any word about when the new seasons will drop. Season 1 and Season 2 both dropped around the end of their respective years, so hopefully, that means Season 3 will drop sometime in December. Until then, fans are sure to be scouring the still images from Season 3 for clues to what comes next for Emily.